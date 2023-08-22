The internationally renowned Cashmere Collection runway show will take place on October 3rd in Toronto, and once again challenge Canadian designers to create couture fashion using luxuriously soft Cashmere Bathroom Tissue. The collection serves as an annual fund-and-awareness raiser in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs through partnerships with The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF). Since 2004, more than 230 top Canadian designers have created breathtaking, original couture for the Cashmere Collection, all entirely crafted in Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand.*

The 2023 Cashmere Collection will bring back 10 legendary past designers and introduce 10 new and emerging fashion powerhouses, all invited to explore what love means to them and showcase their fashion with compassion utilizing Cashmere Bathroom Tissue.

"After 19 years, we are thrilled to continue the Cashmere Collection, raising much-needed funds for breast cancer and celebrating the immensely talented Canadian fashion community," says Susan Irving, CMO Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere. "This year's Lovestruck collection explores diverse aspects of love, including the deep emotional connection we have for anyone we know who has been impacted by breast cancer – including patients, survivors, healthcare workers, family, friends and even those we've lost."

New and Returning Fashion Talent

The talented roster of designers represents a diverse range of Canadian-based talent, showcasing inspirational, inclusive, and fashion-forward design aesthetics from across the country. The designers of the 20th Anniversary Cashmere Collection, include:

Returning Designers:

Christopher Paunil , 4 years of participation, Toronto

, 4 years of participation, Jim Searle and Chris Tyrell (Hoax Couture), 4 years of participation, Toronto

and (Hoax Couture), 4 years of participation, Farley Chatto , 4 years of participation, Toronto

, 4 years of participation, David Dixon , 3 years of participation, Toronto

, 3 years of participation, Rodney Philpott (Rodney Philpott Designs), 3 years of participation, St. John's

(Rodney Philpott Designs), 3 years of participation, Lesley Hampton, 2 years of participation, Toronto

Nikki Wirthensohn Yassemi (NARCES), 2 years of participation, Toronto

Steven Lejambe , 1 year of participation, Toronto

, 1 year of participation, Shelli Oh , 1 year of participation, Toronto

, 1 year of participation, Zoba Martin (ZOBA MARTIN), 1 year of participation, Toronto

New Designers:

Aunalee Boyd-Good & Sophia Seward-Good (Ay Lelum), Nanaimo

& (Ay Lelum), Caffery Vanhorne ( CAFFERY VANHORNE ), Toronto

( ), Christopher Bates , Toronto

, Evan Ducharme , Winnipeg

, Jessie Da Silva , Toronto

, Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert (MRKNTN), Montreal

Rhowan James (RHOWAN JAMES), Markham

Ross Mayer (R. MAYER ATELIER), Toronto

(R. MAYER ATELIER), Smail Akdim ( SMAIL AKDIM ), Montreal

( ), Wiwa Blue (WIDI'Z), Ottawa

The 20th Anniversary of the Cashmere Collection production crew includes, Creative Director, Hans Koechling; Stylist, Lisa Williams; Illustrator, Lauren Pearson; and Photographer, Matt Barnes.

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the breast cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the collection including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, NARCES, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, Rodney Philpot and many more.

The highly anticipated kick-off to October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cashmere Collection heralds the annual return of Cashmere's awareness and fundraising activities for the cause. Over the last 20 years, it has raised over $5 million dollars in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs for its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

About Cashmere and Kruger Products Inc.

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand*, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is one of Canada's leading tissue manufacturers and serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands including Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties and Bonterra; White Cloud in the U.S., as well as away-from-home products for industrial and commercial use across Canada and the U.S.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products Inc. has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since 2005 and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS. Kruger Products Inc. is also among the leading contributors to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

Kruger Products Inc. with more than 2,800 employees, operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America with headquarters in Toronto (Mississauga).

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund ground-breaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Research investments combined with early detection, and better treatment therapies have resulted in a 44% decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980s. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in CCS's leading breast cancer research and support programs.

For more information, please visit here.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. In over 29 years, it has raised more than $61 million and invested it in cutting-edge research and in breast cancer patients and their loved ones with its free support programs. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer and improve their quality of life. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram.

High-res illustrations by Lauren Pearson of the 2023 Cashmere Collection: Lovestruck can be downloaded here.

*Source: Nielsen, MarketTrack | National GDM+GMWC | L52wks Period Ending: June 17, 2023

