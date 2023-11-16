Propelling exports to new horizons

SAINTE-JULIE, QC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Group Export Agri-Food is pleased to announce the opening of the nomination period for the 2024 Alizés Awards, presented by FCC. Canadian exporting companies have until February 28, 2024, to submit their applications. The winners will be announced during the Alizés Evening held in conjunction with SIAL Canada 2024, on May 15, 2024, at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal.

The Alizés Awards honours Canadian agri-food companies that excel in food exports and distinguish themselves on the international level by showing remarkable growth, adopting innovative marketing approaches, or implementing significant consolidation initiatives. Winners will be chosen by a jury of renowned experts in the agri-food export sector. A company may compete in two of the following three award categories:

SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ – open to exporting companies with sales of less than $50 million .

– open to exporting companies with sales of less than . Large Company FCC - dedicated to agri-food export organizations with sales exceeding $50 million .

- dedicated to agri-food export organizations with sales exceeding . Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre – meant to reflect the importance of innovation and intended for companies of all sizes.

"Being selected as an Alizés Awards finalist by this panel of agri-food experts represents a tremendous recognition of the export achievements by Canadian companies and their teams. The Alizés Awards Evening is the pinnacle that allows the Group Export to highlight the excellence, passion, and resilience of food product exporters, but the impact for the finalists extends far beyond this event," says Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of Group Export.

"Once again this year, the jury is eager to discover the new export strategies implemented by companies in the agricultural and agri-food sector," says Louis Turcotte, FCC Senior Vice President, Operations - Quebec and Atlantic, and Chairman of the Alizés Awards jury. "We encourage companies from across Canada to submit their applications in large numbers, seizing this exceptional opportunity for exposure."

Canadian agri-food exporters are invited to visit lesprixalizesawards.ca to receive the application package to complete. The nomination period will close on February 28, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The Group Export would like to express its gratitude, first and foremost, to FCC, the presenting sponsor of the initiative, the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), Inno-centre, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Québec and SIAL Canada for their support in making the Alizés Awards a success.

About Group Export

With nearly 450 members, Group Export is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Established in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed numerous services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate access to markets outside Quebec and abroad for Quebec agri-food exporters. Serving as international growth accelerator, a privileged link between exporters and markets, and an essential bridge between the public sector and industry, the Association works daily to enhance the presence of Quebec products worldwide.

SOURCE Groupe Export agroalimentaire Québec Canada

For further information: Source and information: Anne Vaillancourt, Communications Manager, Group Export Agri-Food, 450-649-6266, ext. 217 | [email protected]