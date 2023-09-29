TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay proudly presents the recipients of the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA) 2023 New Gen List. Building on the success of last year's inaugural cohort, this notable category shines a spotlight on 20 exceptional emerging talents from across Canada, spanning diverse creative realms, including makeup artistry, digital and graphic design, photography and styling. With the 10th-anniversary CAFA ceremony drawing near on October 14, excitement is building for a night dedicated to innovation and inspiration, saluting these young creatives and all those who are undeniably molding the Canadian fashion and arts landscape.

"CAFA is thrilled to unveil the second annual New Gen List," says Vicky Milner, President of CAFA. "This year's list is an inspiring mix of creatives who are shaping the future of the Canadian fashion industry. As CAFA celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary, we remain steadfast in our mission to celebrate outstanding achievement and foster the next generation of talent. Thank you to Hudson's Bay for their continued support, and congratulations to this year's New Gen List honourees!"

"As a premier destination for style and quality in Canada, we believe it's important to nurture and celebrate homegrown talent," says Leith Sinker, SVP, GMM, Footwear, Beauty and Centre Core, Hudson's Bay. "These emerging creatives are the heartbeat of our industry, injecting energy and groundbreaking ideas that will drive forward the future of Canadian fashion. We congratulate all those honoured on this year's list."

The 2023 New Gen List:

Finalists will be honoured at CAFA on October 14, 2023, at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

ABOUT CAFA

CAFA was created to support and celebrate the Canadian Fashion industry. Through the recognition and promotion of outstanding achievement and emerging talent in Canadian fashion, CAFA is dedicated to generating a stronger appreciation and market for our artists both in Canada and abroad and to support the economic development of the Canadian fashion industry. CAFA is committed to further developing and cultivating our homegrown talent by creating mentorship and financial opportunities as well as establishing collaborative partnerships that strive to unite the fashion community and the various, existing, fashion initiatives around the country. Additional information can be found at www.cafawards.ca

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 83 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

SOURCE The Bay

For further information: FOR HUDSON'S BAY, Lauren Polyak, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]; Tiffany Bourré, VP, Corporate Communications, PR, Heritage, Social and Events, [email protected]; FOR CAFA, ZOÏ Agency, Brittany Elliott, VP, Communications, [email protected]