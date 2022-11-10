SAINTE-JULIE, QC , Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Group Export Agri-Food is inviting Canadian agri-food exporters to apply for the 2023 Alizés Awards, presented by FCC. To highlight the excellence of their international development strategies, companies can apply in three categories until February 24, 2023. The "SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ" category is established for companies with sales of less than $50 million and the "Large Company FCC" category is for companies with sales of $50 million or more. The "Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre" category reflects the importance of innovation and is open to companies of all sizes. The winners will be announced at the 2023 Alizés Evening during SIAL Canada 2023 on May 9, 2023 at the Hotel X in Toronto, Ontario.

Canadian agri-food exporting companies have until February 24, 2023 to submit an application for the Alizés Awards. (CNW Group/Groupe Export agroalimentaire Québec Canada)

"The recent results achieved by the Canadian agriculture and agri-food sector are very impressive. Over the past year, the industry has exceeded the export targets originally set for 2025 in the well-known Barton Report. This situation places our sector in an excellent position economically and reawakens the relevance of an initiative like the Alizés Awards to celebrate the achievements of exporting companies that stand out through innovative actions on the local, national and especially international market," explains Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of Group Export.

The Alizés Awards recognize the excellence of the work accomplished by Canadian agri-food companies that come forth on international markets through impressive growth, innovative marketing strategies or structuring consolidation actions. The winners will be chosen by a jury composed of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports.

"The jury once again encourages Canadian agriculture and agri-food companies to demonstrate their innovative export strategies," says Louis Turcotte, FCC Senior Director, corporate and commercial financing and Chair of the Alizés Awards jury. "We're looking to see how companies have significantly adapted their strategy or acted innovatively to access a new market or segment."

Canadian agri-food exporters are invited to visit lesprixalizesawards.ca to register and receive the application package to complete. The application period will close on February 24, 2023, at 5 p.m. EST.

The Group Export would like to thank, in addition to FCC, the Government of Quebec, Inno-centre, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Quebec, and SIAL Canada for their support in making the Alizés Awards a success.

About Group Export Agri-Food

With over 400 members, the Group Export Agri-Food is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Over the years, the Association created in 1990 has developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate market access outside Quebec, and internationally for agri-food exporters in Quebec. Accelerating international business development, a privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential bridge between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

SOURCE Groupe Export agroalimentaire Québec Canada

For further information: or to coordinate an interview with a Group Export representative, please contact: Claudia Charuest, Communications Director, Group Export Agri-Food, 450-649-6266, ext. 217, [email protected]