MONTREAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Artist Rémi Belliveau, who will graduate this summer with a Master's in visual and media arts from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), and Diyar Mayil, a final year student in fine arts at Concordia University, have been awarded the prestigious 2022 Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Fellowship in Contemporary Art.

The Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Fellowships in Contemporary Art, each worth $60,000 and disbursed over a period of two years, provide award recipients with the recognition and support they need to refine their work and further their creative research at a turning point in their careers as they move out of academia into the professional community. Each year, the fellowships are awarded to two students completing a Master's or PhD program in media arts or visual arts at UQAM's Faculty of Arts and Concordia University's Faculty of Fine Arts.

The 2022 fellows

The interdisciplinary trans and non-binary artist Rémi Belliveau is from Belliveau-Village, an Acadian hamlet in the Mi'kma'ki, unceded traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq people, in the Memramcook valley of New Brunswick.

Their artistic work aims to develop the faculties of self-analysis and critical sense while deconstructing and recoding the foundations, structures and collective imagination of the Acadian culture to which they belong.

Since 2012, their work has been displayed at several events and group exhibitions such as Les Histoires Nécessaires (curator: Véronique LeBlanc, 2019) at the Galerie d'art Louise-et-Reuben-Cohen, Université de Moncton; Art in the Open 2017, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Writing Topography (curator: Corrina Ghaznavi, 2015) at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, New Brunswick.

In 2020, the Galerie de l'UQAM hosted Hier semble si loin / Chapitre 4 / Jean Dularge, Rémi Belliveau's master's exhibition in visual and media arts . The previous year, their first solo exhibition, Dissonances rurales, was presented at the Galerie d'art Louise-et-Reuben-Cohen of Université de Moncton, curated by Nisk Imbeault.

In 2021, Rémi Belliveau was a Sobey Art Award finalist (Atlantic), which earned them a place in the final exhibition at the National Gallery of Canada (curator: Josée Drouin-Brisebois). The artist currently lives and works in Tiohtià:ke/Mooniyang, the unceded traditional territory of the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabeg, also known as Montreal.

Diyar Mayil has a BFA from Concordia University, where she also just completed her MFA. Born in Istanbul, Turkey, she now lives and works in Montreal.

As an interdisciplinary artist, Diyar Mayil combines sculpture, installation and performance. Her works explore the social reality of marginalized bodies. Comfort, discomfort, adaptation and the acceptance of different bodies in public and in private are recurring subjects in her art. Her works were recently exhibited at La Centrale Galerie Powerhouse, the Printemps numérique and the Leonard & Bina Ellen Art Gallery. She will soon begin an artist residency at the NARS Foundation in New York.

Her sculptural and performance works are based on the representation of the body. Both familiar and mysterious, the body is highly political. She draws on themes of alienation and subtlety to explore the relationship between the human body and politics. Conceptually and materially, she combines the familiar with the strange and the gentle with the perilous in her quest to create associations that evoke both comfort and discomfort. In this way, she hopes to create an intuitive dialogue between the viewer and her work to bring out new perspectives and sensibilities in the perception of the body.

"The financial support provided by the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Foundation in Contemporary Art is invaluable for emerging artists," says Joanne Lalonde, dean of UQAM's Faculty of Arts. "This fellowship allows these artists to devote themselves to their research and creative work, and facilitates a smoother transition to the professional environment. I would like to thank the Bronfmans for their support. Over the past 13 years, this fellowship has created an ecosystem that serves as a springboard for national and international recognition."

"This is one of the most generous fellowships available to emerging Canadian visual artists. It is highly competitive, and each of our 24 past fellows has contributed to the growth of arts and culture in Montreal," says Annie Gérin, Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Concordia. "I know Diyar and Rémi will continue in this tradition, and have a positive impact on the contemporary art world. We are extremely proud of their achievements as students at Concordia and UQAM and wish them well."

Previous winners

26 exceptional artists have received the Fellowship to date.

Past winners are:

2021: Leila Zelli (UQAM) and Nico Williams (Concordia)

2020: Heidi Barkun (UQAM) and Mara Eagle (Concordia)

2019: Céline Huyguebaert (UQAM) and Madeleine Mayo (Concordia)

2018: Frédérique Laliberté (Concordia) and Émilie Serri (UQAM)

2017: Andréanne Abbondanza-Bergeron (Concordia) and Martin Leduc (UQAM)

2016: Yannick Desranleau (Concordia) and Guillaume Adjutor Provost (UQAM)

2015: Velibor Božović (Concordia) and Myriam Jacob-Allard (UQAM)

2014: Marie Dauverné (UQAM) and Brendan Flanagan (Concordia)

2013: Nadia Seboussi (UQAM) and Kim Waldron (Concordia)

2012: Sébastien Cliche (UQAM) and Julie Favreau (Concordia)

2011: Aude Moreau (UQAM) and Pavitra Wickramasinghe (Concordia)

2010: Steve Bates (Concordia) and Véronique Savard (UQAM)

A booth for the recipients of the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Fellowship in Contemporary Art will be set up at the 2022 Papier Contemporary Art Fair, where artists Rémi Belliveau and Diyar Mayil will exhibit their works from August 26 to August 28, 2022. Allison Kalb, a master's student in art history at UQAM, will curate the exhibition.

About the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation

The Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation is a charitable organization that strives to create and innovate locally, nationally and internationally, with a strong focus on Montreal. website

