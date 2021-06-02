Warm Spring — Short Harvest Season The warm temperatures experienced across Québec in April brought about an unusual occurrence: all maple syrup producing regions saw their harvest seasons begin – and end prematurely – at the same time.

Fortunately, QMSP has the wherewithal to mitigate Mother Nature's unpredictability. The Global Strategic Maple Syrup Reserve holds enough stock to meet the industry's short- and medium-term needs for "conventional" product. And, as stocks decline (as is currently the case for organic syrup), QMSP can issue additional quotas so that producers can address that demand. This is one of the issues under discussion in the coming days. "We'll be analyzing maple syrup sales and make projections for what we'll need going forward. This will help us assess whether new quotas are in order," said QMSP president Serge Beaulieu.

As for the harvest being poorer than last year's, Mr. Beaulieu adopts a tone of reassurance: "I've been making maple syrup for over 40 years. I've seen bad harvests, average harvests, and exceptional harvests, like we had in 2020. These are the realities of the profession. Yes, it can hit the producer's bottom line. That's why it's important to have crop insurance. But also remember: producers get paid for their syrup when it's sold from the reserve."

On behalf of authorized buyers of bulk maple syrup, Conseil de l'industrie de l'érable president Sylvain Lalli foresees no drop anywhere in consumer demand for 2021. The pandemic had absolutely no downward effect on the appetite for maple syrup in any market. Bulk buyers snapped up 147 million pounds from QMSP last year, an increase of more than 14% from the year previous. Foreign exports in 2020, meanwhile, rose 21.9% over 2019 and, according to statistics for the first few months of 2021, sales are holding strong and look promising for the rest of the year.

Estimated Average Yield, Maple Syrup Production, and Number of Taps,

by Region and for All of Québec in 2021 Administrative Region Number of Enterprises1 Yield Maple Syrup Production Taps Pounds/Tap Pounds Chaudières-Appalaches 3 140 2,59 49 052 072 18 951 400 Bas-St-Laurent, Gaspsie 554 3,32 28 246 184 8 519 663 Estrie 823 2,54 20 964 105 8 258 129 Centre-du-Québec 724 2,69 13 447 631 4 997 020 Montérégie 503 2,57 8 216 113 3 201 698 Capitale-Nationale 187 2,84 4 052 185 1 425 506 Laurentides, Outaouais,

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 165 2,82 4 664 612 1 656 039 Mauricie 83 3,02 1 836 939 608 041 Lanaudière, Laval, Montréal 135 3,25 2 353 218 724 374 Total 6 314 Average: 2.75 132 833 059 48 341 870 1. 6,314 maple enterprises held quotas and produced syrup in the 2021 season.

Maple Syrup in Good Supply, Where and When You Want It

The old saying applies: When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Maple producers rolled up their sleeves in the pandemic by adjusting their business models, with many now offering their products for sale online and right from the sugar bush. Consumers can go to erabledici.ca and find their favourite (and new) maple products for purchase and/or delivery. The website is searchable by region or product, whether it's taffy, butter, sugar, and so on. It's a great way to support our hard-working maple producers. You could even adopt one as your own!

