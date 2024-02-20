The long-awaited event will take place at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal, offering an iconic setting conducive to innovation and connections.

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - C2MTL, the largest creative conference in the country, returns from May 21 to 23, 2024, at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal with a new approach. In addition to its new location, this 13th edition will offer participants more in-depth business perspectives thanks to bold themes and new partnerships.

In order to create more business opportunities, both in Quebec and internationally, the three days of the 2024 edition of C2MTL will be divided into three useful and relevant themes, namely Experiential & Immersive, Sustainability & Innovation, and AI & Commerce. Much more than a unifying event, C2MTL aims to respond to the pressing issues that guide the world of tomorrow and challenges the public to think differently and act boldly.

"We know that these three industries are getting a lot of attention around the world and the desire of C2, as a globally recognized and relevant event, is to bring these players together in the same place in order to address these issues and create business opportunities," says Anick Beaulieu, President and CEO of C2MTL. "Quebec is recognized for its excellence in these three sectors and our goal is simple: to have our talent and our local businesses recognized and to generate maximum economic benefits internationally."

While more and more business events are organized every year, and aware of the changing context in the events industry, C2MTL stands out by offering an event rich in content and questioning, and by encouraging participation and interaction between people and organizations from diverse backgrounds, fields, and industries. Partnerships, particularly with the Ministry of the Economy, Innovation, and Energy, and recently with XP Land and OFFF Festival , will provide a completely new perspective on urgent issues that shape the future of our society.

PROGRAMMING OVERVIEW

DAY 1 | Experiential + Immersive: The Illusion of Reality

The first day of C2MTL opens with an immersion in the impact of immersive technologies on the professional world and human exchanges. It invites deep reflection on how virtual and augmented reality are revolutionizing emotional and authentic connections. This day also offers an exploration of avant-garde strategies adapted to a market dominated by technological innovation.

DAY 2 | Innovation + Sustainability: The Sustainable Future, Beyond Trends

This day invites participants to question the definition of success in the context of sustainability, to push innovation in sustainable practices, and to consider the transformation of businesses through resolutely eco-innovative thinking.

DAY 3 | AI + Commerce: Fear, Potential, and the Race for Innovation

C2MTL concludes its edition by examining the development of artificial intelligence in commerce, inviting us to reflect on its influence on our intellect and emotions, and evaluating its importance in our aspiration for immediate gratification.

SPEAKERS OVERVIEW

Justice, Equity, and Technology with Ruha Benjamin, author, and professor at Princeton University; the future of solar energy with artist Olalekan Jeyifous and author Andrew Dana Hudson; systemic hopes with Indy Johar, executive director of Dark Matter Labs; AI and the creative process with photographer Boris Eldagsen; rethinking abundance with the architects Tosin Oshinowo (Oshinowo Studio), Nicolas Coeckelbergh (BC architects & studies & materials), and the impact of artists on digital culture with the CEO of OFFF Festival Pep Salazar and his guests Vallée Duhamel, Marta Cerdà, Dines (Studio BLUP), Joshua Davis, and Burton Rast.

C2 Montréal thanks its partners, including Sid Lee, Cirque du Soleil, the Government of Québec, Kyu, Fasken, XP Fronts, Braindate, BRP, Montréal International, OFFF Festival, Bombardier, Power Corporation of Canada and Event Enroll, a division of Spordle.

To access programming, passes and the full range of options offered, visit https://c2montreal.com . The full list of partners and speakers will be revealed shortly.

About C2 Montréal

Founded in 2012 by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with its founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 Montréal is Canada's premier business event. A true playground for the imagination, C2 Montréal is an immersive three-day experience taking place in a highly creative setting that attracts more than 5,000 participants from more than 60 countries and more than 30 industries. It is an internationally renowned forum for entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity, where one in four participants experience an increase in business opportunities through the thousands of conversations started at each edition. The event is an exceptional way to create and grow value in startups, SMEs and large enterprises, resulting in more than $500 million in business transactions and economic impact each year. More information: https://c2montreal.com/

