The 136th Canton Fair: New Quality Productive Forces Driven by Technological Innovation Empowers China's Trade Upgrading

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- The 136th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou has been a beacon of achievement with an intended export turnover reaching USD 24.95 billion. Themed "Serving high-quality development, promoting high-level opening up," the fair showcased a stunning array of innovations, setting multiple new records including a growing number of new products and an increased overseas buyer attendance, highlighting China's robust trade and economic dynamics.

The success behind these numbers can be attributed to the 136th Canton Fair spotlighting the fruits of new quality productive forces development with a wide range of digital, intelligent, and green products taking center stage. This session showcased approximately 390,000 digital and smart products, representing a 300% increase, with also a 130% rise in the number of green and low-carbon products compared to the previous session. As more and more Chinese enterprises are winning orders with new products and technologies, the change in product structure observed at the Canton Fair is a microcosm of the evolved technological and brand value of China's export products.

"The Canton Fair is an important window for China's opening up to the outside world and key platform for foreign trade. From the beginning, agricultural and primary industrial products have been the main exhibits. Now we are also the leading stage for presenting the latest advanced technologies," said Chu Shijia, Deputy Director and Secretary General of the Fair and Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre.

Overseas buyers have expressed strong approval, with Arthur Guimarães, General Manager of Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Brazil, stating, "The Canton Fair highlights the latest achievements of China's advanced manufacturing industry and is the best place to find reliable partners." In this session, overseas buyers from all major markets are growing, including those from emerging markets and 'Belt and Road' Initiative, and also buyers from European Union have achieved double-digit growth. These milestone achievements are reflecting the global business community's trust in Chinese products and companies, and showing a boost of confidence in China's economy.

With the strong momentum of China's foreign trade upgrading, the role of Canton Fair as an international platform will be more prominent in facilitating international trade and promoting win-win development.

The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025 in Guangzhou. For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

SOURCE Canton Fair

Peter Chen, [email protected]