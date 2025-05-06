137th Canton Fair Successfully Concludes in Guangzhou with Record Number of Overseas Attendance

GUANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) concluded successfully on May 5, setting new records for international buyer attendance. As of May 4, this session had attracted 288,938 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions, a 17.3% increase from the 135th session, with intended export deals reaching $25.44 billion, up by 3%.

Mr. Zhou Shanqing, Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, stated that emerging markets remained the largest source of buyers with Belt and Road Initiative countries contributing to 187,450 attendees, a growth of 17.4%, accounting for 64.9% of the total. BRICS nations contributed another 72,417 buyers, up 24.1%, while those from RCEP member countries reached 64,808, marking a 6.9% increase. Additionally, the Fair welcomed substantial delegations from various business institutions, with 140 business organizations attending, reflecting a growth of 17.6%. Moreover, participation from top multinational sourcing corporations reached a historic high, with as many as 376 companies involved.

The Fair also witnessed steady growth in intended export deals, with transactions from Belt and Road countries taking up over 60% of the total. This significant contribution served as a key driver for growth, while traditional markets maintained stable performance.

Another notable highlight was the surge in new products featuring cutting-edge technologies and designs focused on green energy solutions and smart technology which drew considerable attention among attendees. Over 4.55 million products were displayed including 1.02 million new items alongside 880,000 green and low-carbon and 320,000 intelligent products. The newly established Service Robots Zone was particularly popular, showcasing over 500 types of robots from 46 China's leading robot companies.

The Fair's international pavilion was equally successful. Among 736 companies from 50 countries and regions, 67% of them were from Belt and Road countries. Having established intentions for cooperation with numerous Chinese buyers, exhibiting companies from Russia, Thailand, and Turkey reported successful outcomes, and their products are expected to enter the Chinese market swiftly.

In addition, a total of 1,206 trade promotion activities were held during this session addressing current trendy topics within international commerce. These included 438 Canton Fair New Collection activities, 734 "Trade Bridge" matchmaking events, 19 industry forums and more.

The 138th Canton Fair will be held from October 15 to November 4, 2025 in Guangzhou.

