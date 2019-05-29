Thanks to kids across Canada, our RCMP foals "R" all named!

For 80 years, the RCMP has been breeding its own horses and is internationally recognized for producing some of the finest Hanoverian horses in Canada.

This year, the names will go to eight new foals born at the breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario, this spring. The new additions may grow up to be in the world famous Musical Ride.

"Every year we look forward to choosing the winning names for the foals," says Supt. Kevin Fahey, officer in charge of the Musical Ride and Heritage Branch. "This year's winning names are perfect for the RCMP and the foals they've been given to. We want to extend a big thank you to all the kids, parents and teachers across Canada for participating in this annual tradition."

The winning entries are:

Roméo – Mr. Drolet's class, École secondaire Louis Jobin , St-Raymond, QC

– Mr. Drolet's class, École secondaire , Raina – Isabelle, Wabamun, AB

– Isabelle, Rafiki – Ahmad, Red Deer, AB

– Ahmad, Ryder – Brody, Hay River, NT

– Brody, Rebel – Emily, Niverville, MB

– Emily, Rookie – Graham, Whiteshorse, YT

– Graham, Whiteshorse, YT Rosie – Ally, Antigonish, NS

– Ally, Radar – Logan, Magog, QC

All winners receive a 2019 Musical Ride horseshoe, a photo of the foal they named and a certificate signed by the RCMP commissioner.

