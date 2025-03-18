BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Delpharm, a world leader in pharmaceutical outsourcing, announced that it has reached an agreement with the Government of Canada to modernize its injectable manufacturing facility in Boucherville.

This announcement ensures that Delpharm will maintain its Boucherville site within Canada, thereby securing the local supply chain for sterile injectable medicines. The Boucherville plant currently produces 20 of the 100 critical medicines vital to the Canadian healthcare system, making it a key player in supplying essential generic products for surgery and intensive care nationwide.

The signing of a 10-year agreement between Delpharm and Sandoz establishes a foundation for ensuring a stable and reliable supply of critical medicines for Canadians, thereby enhancing the country's healthcare autonomy amid global supply chain disruptions.

This modernization plan represents a total investment exceeding 200 million Canadian dollars and will preserve over 500 highly skilled jobs in Quebec. Scheduled to run until 2031, the plan includes expanding the site, installing a new state-of-the-art filling line, and upgrading existing equipment to comply with new Health Canada standards. Ultimately, 95% of the equipment will be replaced.

"By increasing our domestic capacity to produce essential sterile injectables, we are securing a made-in Canada supply chain and ensuring long-term access to the medicines Canadians need. With today's investment, we are not only supporting innovation in the biomanufacturing sector but also reinforcing Canada's health security and economic resilience," states The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

Mathieu Grondin, Site Director, emphasizes the importance of this decisive intervention: "This transformation will make our site a world-class facility, in addition to significantly increasing our production capacity and competitiveness. The injectable medications we produce at the site for Sandoz are necessary in almost all surgeries performed in Canada and used to treat patients in intensive care units. This reality makes the Sandoz-Delpharm partnership an essential component for the proper functioning of the country's healthcare system. On behalf of all employees, I would like to acknowledge the support of the federal government as well as the trust of our client Sandoz. This success is the result of our joint commitment, without which this project could not have materialized."

Stéphane Lepeu, Chief Commercial Officer at Delpharm, outlines the scope of this partnership: "This investment enhances the appeal of our Boucherville site, recognized as our centre of expertise in sterile and biological products for the North American market." This initiative aligns with Delpharm's growth strategy to solidify its position among the world's top five contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

Laurel Broten, CEO, Invest in Canada adds: "Delpharm is a prime example of the visionary companies that Invest in Canada aims to attract —companies committed to long-term growth, continuous innovation and making a meaningful impact in Canada's life sciences ecosystem. We are proud to have supported Delpharm throughout their investment process, and we look forward to seeing their continued investments deliver lasting benefits to Canadians. Thank you, Delpharm, for choosing Canada as a trusted partner in your success."

About Delpharm Boucherville

The Delpharm Boucherville site, based in Canada, manufactures 65 million units primarily for North America, generating an annual revenue of 150 million Canadian dollars. It specializes in the production of sterile drugs packaged in vials and ampoules, providing essential and sometimes life-saving treatments to the Canadian and American healthcare systems, particularly to hospital facilities.

About Delpharm

Delpharm is a global leader in contract manufacturing and drug development. The company produces more than one billion boxes per year at its production sites (11 in France, 2 in Italy, 2 in Canada, 2 in the Netherlands, and 1 in Poland), supplying the majority of dosage forms available on the market: tablets, vials, ampoules, prefilled injectable syringes, lyophilized drugs, suspensions, solutions, ointments, and soft gelatin capsules. Delpharm also has a sterile development center in the Netherlands. The company employs more than 6,500 people and achieved revenue of 1.65 billion Canadian dollars in 2024.

