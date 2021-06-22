Thalidomide Survivors Contribution Program Class Proceeding Settlement approved

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Settlement agreed to by Mr. Wenham and the Government of Canada regarding a class proceeding in which Mr. Wenham alleged that the 2015 Thalidomide Survivors Contribution Program was unfair in that it unfairly restricted what evidence an applicant could submit to prove eligibility to that program has been approved by the Court and is now final. The settlement reached is not to be construed as an admission on the part of Canada that the TSCP was unfair.

This case is known as Wenham v Attorney General of Canada, Court File No. T-1499-16.

The Honourable Justice Michael L. Phelan of the Federal Court approved the Settlement.

More Information about the Settlement, including the Settlement Agreement, the Notice of Settlement Approval and the Revocation of Opt Out Form can be found at Class Counsel's website: https://kmlaw.ca/cases/thalidomide-survivors-contribution-program-class-action/.

The notice is also available at Health Canada's website: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/thalidomide-survivors-contribution-program.html/; and on the CTSSP website: https://tsspcanada.ca/documents.html.

For further information: call 1-866-474-1741 or email: [email protected]

