Thailand Introduces Ready-to-Eat Thai Rice products, aiming to offer a convenient choice for the modern health-conscious consumers

The Ministry of Commerce discussed that modern technologies and innovations today can transform Thai rice into a wide range of food products. Among them is ready-to-eat rice which is a convenient choice for health-conscious consumers. When asked about the excellent sample of ready-to-eat products from Thai rice, instant Thai rice, Thai rice cereal and germinated brown rice soup and beverage are cited.

Instant Thai rice, is part of the modern consumer lifestyle with a food that's rich in the vitamins, minerals and nutrients including carbohydrate and protein vital for good health and which is packed with fiber.

Thai rice cereal or baked crispy riceis a hearty breakfast filled with benefits of Thai rice, naturally gluten-free and without any trans fats from deep frying.

Germinated brown rice soup and beverage created

from the "food is medicine" concept combined with traditional Thai wisdom that has always valued its natural benefits. Food products with germinated brown rice germ are filled with nutrients, antioxidants, GABA, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Think Rice Innovations, Think Thai Rice.

Think Rice, Think Thailand.

Visit us: www.thinkricethinkthailand.com

SOURCE Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

For further information: Tanayuth Tachasirodom, Tel: +668-1868-7626, E-mail: tanayuth@imm.co.th, http://www.thinkricethinkthailand.com

