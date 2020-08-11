TGS ESports Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

Founded in 2018, The Gaming Stadium (TGS) Inc. has quickly become a leader in Canada as the company to watch for esports events, training, and leagues. The vision of TGS is to bring esports events to communities all over the world via dedicated facilities and online tournaments while building a social community using video games as the conduit to bring people together. TGS handles the a-z of any esports event including set-up, registration, facilitation, and production. For more information, visit https://www.thegamingstadium.com

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

