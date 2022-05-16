"We are very proud to stand out once again with our children's and youth content. The expertise of our production partners, combined with the creativity and innovation of our multidisciplinary team, allow us to offer entertaining educational content and high-quality digital and television programming based on subjects of interest to the younger generation and which support families on a daily basis."

- Claude Sauvé, Vice-President, Content and Productions, Groupe Média TFO.

The Award of Excellence nominations feature engaging series that support today's top educational priorities and concerns and encourage openness, growth and respect, such as:

La vie compliquée de Léa Olivier - a TV adaptation of the novel series by Franco-Ontarian author Catherine Girard-Audet , produced by Slalom and broadcast for the first time in Canada on TFO;

- a TV adaptation of the novel series by Franco-Ontarian author , produced by Slalom and broadcast for the first time in on TFO; Ainsi va Manu (Le tout pour le tout) - an educational, inclusive and humorous series (despite the serious topic of eviction) produced by Sahkosh Productions and showcasing Franco-Ontarian talent.

"We are committed to cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in our programming and digital content. We want Franco-Ontarian youth to be able to see and recognize themselves on screen. This diversity also requires representation on youth creation and production teams, which is why TFO and its partners ― Radio-Canada, Télé-Québec and APTN ― are contributing to YMA's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Grant for Youth Production."

- Nadine Dupont, Senior Director, TFO Productions, Groupe Média TFO.

Other productions in the running for an Award of Excellence include:

fun and educational series to sharpen the critical sense of kids and to support the next generation, such as:

Es-tu prêt? produced by GAPC Entertainment Inc. and co-produced and broadcast by TFO;

produced by GAPC Entertainment Inc. and co-produced and broadcast by TFO;

Flippons 2020 : The 100% Franco-Ontarian year in review, hosted by Pascal Boyer , and produced and broadcast by TFO;

: The 100% Franco-Ontarian year in review, hosted by , and produced and broadcast by TFO; series that stimulate kids' imagination and creativity

Les mimistoires (Le donjon des fantômes) produced by Maki Média and coproduced by TV5 and TFO

produced by Maki Média and coproduced by TV5 and TFO series that combine humour and learning through play such as Mini Yoga (Season 2) (The koala, in Australia !) - produced and broadcast by TFO

Youth Media Alliance (YMA)

The Youth Media Alliance (YMA) is dedicated to enriching the lives of Quebec and Canadian children and youth by helping to improve the content available to them on all screens. The Alliance continues its mission to promote the highest quality content by recognizing the best in Canadian English- and French-language children's programming through its annual Awards of Excellence.

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our tomorrows

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

SOURCE Ontario French Language Educational Communications Authority (TFO)

For further information: Media contact: Loanna Thomaseau, Project Manager, Partnerships, Sponsorships and Community Relations Development, Groupe Média TFO, C: 647 355-1938, [email protected]