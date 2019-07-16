Texting While Hiring: 54% of Tech Leaders in Canada Say Their Companies Text in Hiring Process

Workers and tech leaders agree that top benefit of texting is speed

Miscommunication reported as biggest downside

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - For many people, texting is the favoured – and sometimes only – way to connect with friends and family. Now new research from Robert Half Technology suggests that it may also be a common communication method between employers and job candidates. More than half (54 per cent) of IT decision makers in Canada surveyed said their organization uses texting as a way to coordinate interviews with prospective job candidates. More than one-quarter (27 per cent) of Canadian workers polled in a similar survey said they've received a text message from a potential employer.

When asked about the greatest advantage of texting during the hiring process, quick communication was the top response among IT managers and workers. They also acknowledged that the greatest drawback was the possibility of miscommunicating.

"We're more mobile and digitally connected than ever before, making texting a great way for companies to meet job seekers where they already are," said Deborah Bottineau, district director for Robert Half Technology. "A text message can be a fast and efficient tool to help managers to speed up the hiring process, keep applicants engaged, and stay ahead of competing offers."

"Considering the brief and casual nature of text messages, be sure to use this form of communication wisely," cautioned Bottineau. "Whether hiring or job-hunting, simplicity and professionalism are key to ensuring the conversation is productive and leaves a positive impression."

Robert Half Technology offers texting tips for both managers and job seekers during the hiring process:

Texting tips for hiring managers

Ask permission. While most job seekers would be happy to receive communication in any form from prospective employers, verify they're open to text messaging. Save it for simple communication. Texts are ideal for scheduling interviews or following up. But when you have important business to discuss, such as job offers and salary negotiations, stick with in-person or phone meetings. Reach out during business hours. Avoid texting at night or on weekends to demonstrate you respect work-life boundaries.

Texting tips for job seekers

Follow their lead. Even if you have a hiring manager's contact info, let them send the first text. Not everyone uses their mobile phones for work purposes, and they may not want to blur the line between professional and personal communication. Avoid shortcuts. Stay away from abbreviations, acronyms or shorthand. When in doubt, write it out. You'll come across as a more serious candidate. Remain professional. Avoid using slang, emojis or gifs — anything that would raise eyebrows or paint you as not mature enough to handle the job. And always confirm you're texting the right person.

