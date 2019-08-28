Text line gives University of Regina students instant access to mental health support

In 2018, The Co-operators supported the first university pilot of the Crisis Text Line powered by Kids Help Phone at the University of Guelph. Results from the University of Guelph pilot found that anxiety/stress was the highest reported reason students used the texting service (29.3%) followed by depression (16%), relationships (12.2%) and isolation (11.5%).

"We are committed to improving access and education around mental health, especially among youth," says Barbara Turley-McIntyre, Vice President, Sustainability and Citizenship at The Co-operators. "Our ongoing partnership with Kids Help Phone is an important part of our commitment to build healthier, more sustainable Canadian communities."

The Crisis Text Line powered by Kids Help Phone offers free, 24/7 texting support, providing students greater access to confidential crisis resolution, and does not require a data plan, internet connection or app.

"The Co-operators dedicated, generous support ensures that all students at the University of Regina will have access to a vital service," says Katherine Hay, President & CEO, Kids Help Phone. "Our research shows that young people prefer a non-verbal platform to share their more serious mental health concerns, like thoughts of suicide. We need to be there when students need it most."

About The Co-operators:

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $46.7 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as the Corporate Knights' #1 Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Aon Hewitt. For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.

About Kids Help Phone:

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national service offering professional counselling, information, referrals and volunteer-led text-based support for young people. Kids Help Phone's free, anonymous services are available in both English and French. Kids Help Phone is a registered Canadian charity, and raises the majority of revenue from individuals, foundations, corporations and community fundraising.

For further information: Kay West, The Co-operators, 519-824-4400 ext 302063, media@cooperators.ca; Constantina Ellinas, Kids Help Phone, (416) 581-8954, Constantina.Ellinas@kidshelpphone.ca; Paul Dederick, University of Regina, 306-585-5439, Paul.Dederick@uregina.ca

