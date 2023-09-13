MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The public relations agency TESLA RP, operating in Quebec and Canada since 2015, has become AUCOIN Strategy & Communication. The agency's new brand image reflects its commitment to better align its DNA with the needs of its clients.

"Just like the public relations industry, TESLA RP has evolved significantly in recent years. AUCOIN Strategy & Communication will continue to offer the same high level of professionalism and expertise that TESLA RP has become known for, while adopting a new identity that better embodies its image", says Louis Aucoin, MPA, President and Communications Strategist of AUCOIN Strategy & Communication.

With more than 25 years of experience in communications, Louis Aucoin founded TESLA RP in 2015, driven by the desire to promote innovation in the practice of public relations. This vision has earned him several Awards of Excellence from the Société québecoise des professionnels en relations publiques (SQPRP) for outstanding and memorable campaigns, including for the famous campaign « Comédie express des voies réservées de l'autoroute 15 ».

Louis Aucoin is a regular guest commentator on Au micro de Pénélope that airs on ICI Première, CBC/Radio-Canada's French-language talk radio station, and on D'abord l'info (weekend edition), a news and current affairs show airing on CBC/Radio-Canada's French news network, ICI RDI.

New Offices

The agency has also moved into new, more spacious offices, designed by interior design studio, la brancoli design. It is now located on the fourth floor at 368 Notre-Dame Street West in Old Montreal.

