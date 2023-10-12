Version 2.0 of the software standardizes management processes and accelerates digital transformation for all organizations, including manufacturing and healthcare sectors.

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Tervene, a Canadian technology company offering a daily management solution, unveils the latest version of its platform, featuring enhanced performance, user-friendliness, and flexibility. The application allows organizations to standardize their management processes and improve operational performance.

Having accumulated several years of experience in software development and consulting, Tervene reveals an upgraded version of its platform: Tervene 2.0 .

Tervene unveils its new platform to help companies with daily management and performance improvement. (CNW Group/Tervene)

Accessible on smartphones, tablets, and computers, Tervene offers an easy-to-use tool to help management, team leaders, supervisors, and support teams in manufacturing companies, the public sector, and healthcare establishments.

The software supports the digital transformation of managerial processes: leader standard work, operational control, process audits, workplace inspections, tiered meetings, health and safety prevention, quality control, problem-solving, action plan management, and continuous improvement projects.

"Our new version solidifies our offering on the international market. We've developed an all-in-one solution to help companies with their digital transformation," explains Lucas Grenier, CEO and co-founder of Tervene.

"We've pooled our years of experience and our customers' ideas to develop an application that's easy to use, secure, and, above all, flexible enough to adapt to any business management standards," adds Simon Rouillier, vice president and co-founder of Tervene.

User-friendly and easy to operate

With a completely revamped interface, Tervene offers user-friendly software that's easy to use for every team member.

Flexible, customizable features

Software version 2.0 features even more configuration options to adapt to the management standards of different industries and the realities of organizations of all sizes.

Emphasis on Leader Standard Work

Tervene simplifies and standardizes the routines of team leaders, supervisors, and on-site managers. The new software version enables management to build daily, weekly, and monthly schedules.

About Tervene

Tervene standardizes and simplifies organizations' Daily Management System (DMS). Accessible on smartphones, tablets, and computers, the management software supports operational control, leader standard work, problem-solving, continuous improvement, and process audits. Since 2016, local and international organizations have chosen Tervene to eliminate red tape and improve operational performance.

For more information, visit the company's website .

Related links: https://tervene.com/

SOURCE Tervene

For further information: Charles-Olivier Bisson, Tervene, [email protected]