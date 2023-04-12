Terry Fox Foundation opens registration for the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run with heartwarming #DearTerry initiative and a global call to action

Supporters can now register for this year's Terry Fox Run for cancer research taking place on September 17 and submit a #DearTerry message to be a part of Terry's Marathon of Hope

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - On this day in 1980, Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope. During this time and after Terry was forced to stop running, schools, offices, and communities across the country sent thousands of letters and drawings to express their admiration and support. Forty-three years later, as registration opens for the annual Terry Fox Run, the Terry Fox Foundation is introducing a moving initiative inspired by those heartfelt words written by so many Canadians – Dear Terry.

"Since the Marathon of Hope, it has been incredible to see how Terry has remained a source of inspiration for millions of Canadians and people around the world, many of whom have continued to send in messages sharing their own personal connection," says Fred Fox, Terry's older brother. "Every dollar raised by those that join or support the Terry Fox Run will help fund cancer research. It fills our family with joy to see how Terry's legacy continues to inspire future generations to participate and help realize his dream of a world without cancer."

Today, coinciding with the opening of this year's Terry Fox Run, the Terry Fox Foundation is announcing a global call for #DearTerry messages. To celebrate and share how Terry's remarkable story continues to inspire people around the world, all Terry Foxers and supporters are invited to submit their #DearTerry messages for a chance to be featured in this year's campaign, including on a custom-made commemorative #DearTerry poster designed by famed artist Mutant 101® that will be released on September 17, 2023.

To share your #DearTerry message:

Submit your #DearTerry messages or photo files online today at terryfox.org

Share on social using #DearTerry and tagging @terryfoxfoundation OR

and tagging @terryfoxfoundation OR Mail handwritten cards, drawings, paintings or letters to TFF office in British Columbia : 8960 University High Street, Suite 150 Burnaby, British Columbia V5A 4Y6

In his own #DearTerry message, beloved Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds said, "I've been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can't think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person."

During a pre-sale launched on February 19 for the limited-edition #DearTerry shirt designed with help from Ryan Reynolds and the Fox Family, more than 28,000 shirts were sold with $1 million raised in support of cancer research in Canada. To mark the launch of this year's Terry Fox Run, Ryan Reynolds has signed one of these limited-edition #DearTerry shirts for a lucky Canadian who registers on launch day, April 12.

The Terry Fox Foundation will be collecting and sharing #DearTerry messages from past, present, and future generations of participants and supporters until this year's Terry Fox Run on September 17, 2023. For more information, to register for this year's Terry Fox Run, contribute your own message, or to purchase a limited-edition #DearTerry shirt, please visit terryfox.org.

About The Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, The Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $850 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

