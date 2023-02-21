Terry Fox Foundation launches T-shirt with help from Ryan Reynolds, featuring Terry's legacy through the words of Canadians

All proceeds of the 2023 Terry Fox Run T-shirt will support cancer research

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Terry Fox Foundation has launched its annual limited-edition shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run, together with input from Ryan Reynolds and the Fox Family. The shirt features messages Terry and his family received both past and present, and celebrates how his story and legacy continues to inspire people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities in Canada and beyond.

The 43rd annual Terry Fox Run shirt, designed together with input from Ryan Reynolds and the Fox Family features #DearTerry messages sent to Terry and his family, showcasing the legacy of Terry Fox, past and present. (CNW Group/The Terry Fox Foundation) The 43rd annual Terry Fox Run shirt, designed together with input from Ryan Reynolds and the Fox Family features #DearTerry messages sent to Terry and his family, showcasing the legacy of Terry Fox, past and present. (CNW Group/The Terry Fox Foundation)

"I've been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can't think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person," says Ryan Reynolds, who partnered with the Terry Fox Foundation on this year's shirt design and #DearTerry campaign. "Terry Fox inspired millions in life and death."

Due to overwhelming interest from supporters, the Terry Fox Foundation has launched its first-ever pre-sale at shop.terryfox.org to facilitate pre-orders of the #DearTerry shirt. The shirts, produced by adidas, are available in a variety of sizes and styles ranging from $25 (short sleeve), $35 (long sleeve), and $40 (performance tee). The shirt officially launches and ships on April 12, the same day Terry began his Marathon of Hope in 1980, with all proceeds supporting cancer research in Canada.

"We are thrilled and incredibly grateful for Ryan's continued support of the Terry Fox Foundation and for his collaboration on this special project," says Denise Dias, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the Terry Fox Foundation. "The initial response from the public has been overwhelming with more than 5,373 pre-orders in the first 24 hours, the same number of kilometres Terry ran. We look forward to the official launch of the Terry Fox Run in April."

Starting April 12, Canadians can register to join and fundraise for the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run in support of cancer research, which will take place on September 17, 2023. Stay tuned for more information on the #DearTerry campaign and the official launch on April 12, 2023.

Visit terryfox.org for more information and to place a pre-order for Terry Fox Run merchandise.

About The Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $850 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Denise Dias, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, [email protected], 416-988-0747