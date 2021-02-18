TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Terry Fox Foundation's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Mazza as Executive Director, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Mazza has a proven track record of dynamic leadership over his 25 years within health care not for profit organizations. Prior to The Terry Fox Foundation, Mr. Mazza held leadership roles at organizations that include Canadian Cancer Society, Scarborough Health Network Foundation and Renascent Foundation and has extensive experience in non-profit governance, strategy, and fundraising. He studied at University of Toronto and holds a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) designation.

"As we enter the post-pandemic period, the Foundation looks forward to building on the resiliency and passion of our staff and our 20,000 Community and School Run volunteers, while amplifying other revenue sources including planned giving, major gifts and monthly giving. We conducted an extensive Canada-wide search to find our next leader and are very excited about what Michael brings to the table and his enthusiastic alignment with our vision," said Bill Pristanski, Chair of The Terry Fox Foundation Board of Directors. "As we move forward with the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network, a bold vision for Canada's leading Cancer Centres, we believe Michael is the best person to lead this collaboration."

"Terry was an extraordinary Canadian. He inspired us all to come together when he said, "Anything's possible if you try." His commitment to important values like determination, generosity and helping others will be my motivation in this role," said Michael Mazza.

Under Michael's leadership, The Terry Fox Foundation will continue to work with volunteers, fundraisers and donors to fund ground-breaking research to ensure that people with cancer have access to the best care and treatment in the world.

The Foundation also expresses its gratitude to Ara Sahakian for serving as Interim Executive Director during the 40th anniversary year of the Marathon of Hope in 2020. As an organizer of a Terry Fox Run for over a decade and a board member for six years, Ara has honoured Terry's legacy. We look forward to the new ways that he and his family will continue to serve as Terry Foxers."

The Terry Fox Foundation was founded with a dual mandate to maintain Terry's vision and principles while raising funds for cancer research. The Foundation relies on a volunteer corps 20,000 strong to lead the charge on the ground organizing more than 9,000 Terry Fox fundraising events every year. With more than $850 million raised and 1,300 innovative research projects funded, it is clear that Canadians of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are determined to take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line. Visit terryfox.org.

