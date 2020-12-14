MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - TerreStar Solutions Inc., today announced a first all-Canadian satellite mobile solution – Strigo™. Through its unique new communications system using their geostationary satellite and ground technologies, Strigo Mobile Satellite service extends Canada's coverage into regions where no other mobile connectivity exists.

Strigo Mobile Satellite service is designed for personal and business use. It is ideal for people to stay safe and connected when in remote areas - whether a first responder, search and rescue, a resource company, RV touring, heli-skiing, fishing, hunting, camping, or hiking – the Strigo satellite service connects people coast to coast.

"Strigo is the 21st century take on the centuries-old dream that began with connecting Canada through a national railway. We now have the telecommunications network to connect people in Canada to their world wherever that may be", said Jacques Leduc, President and CEO, TerreStar Solutions Inc. "The service is mobile and enables friendly connectivity through tablets, smartphones or laptops. Strigo's mobile coverage complements current cellular networks with its flying base station that reaches everyday devices".

Strigo is promoting its new service through an all-digital marketing campaign. The campaign kicks-off with the "Answer the Call of the Wild" video featuring an owl soaring over remote areas of Canada.

People may order their Strigo Mobile Satellite device, SIM card and prepaid voucher through the website: www.strigo.ca. The equipment is delivered anywhere in Canada. It is simple to activate through the website and connect to their smartphones, tablets, or laptops.

Strigo Mobile Satellite service is the most affordable offer in the Canadian mobile satellite industry. People only pay for what they need or use. Strigo's introductory offer is less than half the cost of other Canadian mobile satellite services.

"We appreciate the hard work and contributions of our partners EchoStar, DISH, HUGHES, Telesat, Maxar and Xplornet," said Leduc. "Thank you to everyone on the Strigo team for helping us deliver Strigo to Canadians".

Available since March 2020, Strigo was offered to the Canadian and the provincial governments, Canada's military, and first responders to extend coverage and communications access for pandemic response.

Strigo™ is the new all-Canadian mobile satellite solution of Montreal-based TerreStar Solutions. Available online through www.strigo.ca. TerreStar is licensed by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to provide mobile satellite and cellular services to all Canadians, regardless of location. The Company is committed to deploying integrated satellite and terrestrial mobile services across Canada to connect everyone to their world - no matter where they are. Mobile connectivity is delivered through the technology and infrastructure agnostic combination of the service contour of the Echostar T1 satellite and Strigo service.

For further information: Media contact: Victoria Ollers, 416-822-2288, [email protected]