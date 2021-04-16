Tero, a green revolution on every countertop - The Canadian company is launching across Canada as production is ramping up

"Over a two-year span and with the input of many testers, Tero has gone from a simple idea for a clean and efficient alternative to composting to an established company about to deliver its first high-quality devices across Canada. With Tero, we offer citizens the possibility to do something important for the environment by quickly and efficiently transforming their kitchen waste into natural fertilizer," says Elizabeth Coulombe, President and Co-founder of Tero.

"At a time when everyone wants to do their part for the environment, we are proud to offer a solution that makes composting enjoyable and accessible to all citizens. With Tero, there are no bad smells, no municipal collection management and a significant reduction in waste volume," explains Valérie Laliberté, Co–founder and Product Manager.

Reducing your environmental footprint one Tero device at a time

The Tero device is the only product in the world with such high performance and speed. In three to eight hours, Tero recycles up to 95% of food waste, including leftovers like vegetable peels, fruit cores, dairy and animal-based products, into a natural and nutrient-rich fertilizer. At a time when all provinces want to reduce their organic waste, Tero's efficiency is simply spectacular. Available in white or black, as well as in a new version you can control from your phone, the Tero device has a large 4L bucket, enough to reduce the volume of an entire family's kitchen waste by 90 per cent.

Global ambitions

"The great potential of Elizabeth and Valerie's concept, their entrepreneurial drive and my interest in entrepreneurship led me to getting involved as a strategic advisor, investor and Chairman of the Board of Tero. I am pleased to add my long experience in innovation and international markets to help propel Tero to a world-class position in its industry and maximize its environmental impact. After its launch across Canadian, we will then expand to the U.S. and then Europe, and gradually broaden the Tero product line," adds successful entrepreneur Germain Lamonde, Chairman of the Board of Tero.

The first Tero devices will be delivered in early summer. To order a device and participate in the collective waste reduction effort, click here to order your Tero device.

About Tero

A Canadian company whose mission is to inspire people to take action for the environment by conceiving the best organic waste recycling solutions. We design products that are accessible and easy to use with quality and durability in mind. We aim to offer an effective solution to one of society's problems and to contribute to a greener and more eco-responsible future. For more information: teroproducts.com/en

* Patent pending

