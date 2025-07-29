MONTREAL, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Further to its announcement on 17 June 2025, Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) (Winsome or the Company) advises that it has formally terminated the call option agreement (the Agreement) entered into with Stornoway Diamonds (Canada) Inc. (Stornoway) and 11272430 Canada Inc. in respect of the Renard Project.

The Agreement provided Winsome with the right, but not the obligation, to acquire the Renard Project and associated infrastructure. As previously disclosed, the Company has been reassessing its strategic priorities in light of evolving lithium market conditions and broader macroeconomic considerations. Following a comprehensive evaluation, Winsome has determined not to proceed with the potential acquisition and has exercised its contractual right to terminate the Agreement in its current form.

The Company remains focused on the advancement of its flagship Adina Lithium Project and continues to monitor sector conditions and assess opportunities aligning with its long-term strategy and capital allocation priorities.

Given the Renard Project remains the most viable option in terms of operations, costs, and logistics, Winsome intends to continue to actively engage with Stornoway, the Quebec and Canadian governments, First Nations and other key stakeholders to explore opportunities to work together regarding the synergies between the Adina and Renard Projects. Winsome believes as long as the Renard site is not sold or rehabilitated, the Renard opportunity remains available to the Company and may be revisited in the future. Winsome will keep shareholders updated with respect to the Renard Project.

To learn more about Winsome Resources, follow the link to the ASX release of July 29th, 2025, https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/WR1/02971875.pdf

This press release has been authorized for issue by the Managing Director of Winsome Resources Ltd, Chris Evans.

ABOUT WINSOME RESOURCES

Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1) is a lithium focused exploration and development company with several projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

Our flagship project is Adina - a 100%-owned lithium resource considered a tier-one asset in a low-risk mining jurisdiction and one of the most capital efficient projects in North America with competitive operating costs. The hard rock spodumene lithium deposit is near surface with a +20-year project life and a NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate comprising a tonnage of 60.5 million tonnes at a grade of 1.14% Li 2 O in the Indicated category and 15.9 million tonnes at a grade of 1.17% Li 2 O in the Inferred category.

In addition to its impressive portfolio of lithium projects in Quebec, Winsome Resources owns 100% of the offtake rights for lithium, caesium and tantalum from Power Metals Corp (TSXV:PWM) Case Lake Project in Eastern Ontario, as well as an equity stake in PWM (together with a right to be issued a further 17,650,000 common shares in PWM on completion of the sale of the Decelles and Mazerac projects).

Winsome is led by a highly qualified team with strong experience in lithium exploration and development as well as leading ASX listed companies.

More details: https://winsomeresources.ca/en/

