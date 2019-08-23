Teresa Dellar: a great lady with a great legacy - Villa Maria College pays tribute to a former student

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Villa Maria College wishes to herald the courage, determination and generosity of Teresa Dellar, one of its former students who passed away yesterday.

"It was with considerable sadness that we learned of the death of Teresa Dellar, a woman of heart who stands as a model for our students and a source of pride for the Villa Maria community as a whole. "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult period, as we remember this great Villa Maria alumnus who has left us."

Co-founder and Executive Director of the West Island Palliative Care Residence, Ms. Dellar helped ease the final days of many terminally ill cancer patients and provide solace for their families. Her boundless compassion and determination guided her throughout her life as she fought to offer these vulnerable persons dignity and care.

The recipient of many awards during the course of her life, including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012, Teresa Dellar distinguished herself through the quality of her leadership, dedication and remarkable contribution to the community.

"Teresa devoted her life to the happiness of others," explained Marie Anna Bacchi. "Today, we wish to pay tribute to her. We are proud of the fact that she was one of our students and that we had the opportunity of witnessing the growth of this exceptional woman who made such a difference in the life of many Quebecers."

About Villa Maria

Villa Maria College is a private co-educational high school serving more than 1600 students in its French and English sectors. Its mission is to uncover the full potential of every boy and girl thanks to personalized guidance. Over a period of more than 160 years, the College acquired a solid reputation and the quality of its teaching is widely recognized. Declared a historic monument in 1951, the College is located in charming surroundings and offers students a stimulating environment fostering the development of their full potential.

Villa Maria College

SOURCE Villa Maria High School

For further information: Sophie Desjardins, Marketing and Communications Director, desjardinss@villamaria.qc.ca, 514-484-4950 (3251)

Related Links

http://www.villamaria.qc.ca/

