Teranet Makes Strategic Investment in GoVeyance

DELTA, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Teranet, a pioneer in developing modern land registry solutions and data-driven platforms for the real estate and financial services sectors, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in ReadyWhen Tech Inc., a British Columbia-based technology firm specializing in innovative solutions for real estate legal professionals, including GoVeyance. This investment strengthens the shared commitment of both companies to provide leading-edge technology that enhances real estate transactions for all parties involved.

"We are excited to partner with ReadyWhen Tech in B.C. as they continue to drive innovation in the legal technology space," said Elgin Farewell, President and CEO of Teranet. "Our investment reflects our belief in the transformative power of technology to streamline legal processes, improve transparency, and elevate the standard of service legal professionals provide to their clients."

ReadyWhen Tech, specifically GoVeyance, is recognized for its forward-thinking approach to technology, offering a fair-priced, long-term solution, focused on providing an unparalleled client experience. By aligning with Teranet, this partnership will accelerate product development and enhance the delivery of its technology solutions to legal professionals across the province.

"With Teranet as a strategic partner, we are positioned to scale our solutions and deliver even greater value to the legal community," said Jessie Vaid, CEO and Founder of ReadyWhen Tech. "We proudly say that GoVeyance was built for the community, by the community – now, together, we will continue to champion innovation, ensuring legal professionals have the tools they need to succeed in an evolving landscape."

The investment will enable ReadyWhen Tech to enhance its existing offerings, develop new features, and grow its client base, further empowering legal professionals with reliable, technology-driven solutions.

About ReadyWhen Tech Inc.:

ReadyWhen Tech Inc. is a leading provider of cutting-edge digital solutions for the legal, wealth, and insurance industries. Through its flagship product, GoVeyance, the company is committed to revolutionizing outdated processes and legacy software by simplifying complex procedures for enterprise businesses and professionals. By offering accessible and efficient solutions, it aims to reduce risk and accelerate digital transformation.

About Teranet:

Teranet is Canada's leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. It also provides insightful property intelligence and data solutions to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, and the Land Titles and Personal Property registries end-to-end for the Province of Manitoba. Teranet is wholly owned by OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. OMERS investment in Teranet is overseen by OMERS Infrastructure, the plan's global infrastructure investment arm.

