GoVeyance Breaks New Ground for Legal Professionals in British Columbia

GoVeyance's platform will offer a seamless mortgage instruction process for legal professionals in British Columbia with its recent integration into FCT's Lender Lawyer Connect (LLC) and Managed Mortgage Solutions (MMS).

DELTA, BC, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - GoVeyance continues to transform the conveyancing industry with its latest integration of FCT's mortgage instruction solution into its platform. This integration addresses the BC market's growing need for a web-based tool that simplifies and digitizes the instructing, processing, reporting, document handling, funding, and statement requests for residential mortgages between legal professionals and financial institutions.

"Our priority has always been enhancing the user experience. Integrating a mortgage instruction solution is a crucial step towards bringing much-needed innovation to the BC market," said Jessie Vaid, CEO of GoVeyance. "We are excited to work with FCT and bring cost-effective tools our clients need."

Lender Lawyer Connect (LLC) & Managed Mortgage Solutions (MMS)

This integration provides over forty lenders with a streamlined, end-to-end solution for managing mortgage instructions, fund requests, lender-lawyer communication, and final reporting—fully embedded within the GoVeyance platform.

For more information on FCT, please visit the company website at www.fct.ca.

What's next?

As more lenders are added to LLC and MMS, they will become accessible within GoVeyance.

Currently, GoVeyance is available only in British Columbia.

About Readywhen Tech Inc.

ReadyWhen Tech Inc. is a leading provider of cutting-edge digital solutions for the legal, wealth, and insurance industries. As the parent company of GoVeyance and ReadyWhen, we are committed to revolutionizing outdated processes and legacy software by simplifying complex procedures for enterprise businesses and professionals. By offering accessible and efficient solutions, we aim to reduce risk and accelerate digital transformation.

Headquartered in British Columbia, our company has employees across Canada.

For the latest news and updates about GoVeyance, visit https://goveyance.com/resources/.

