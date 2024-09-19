Celebrating 15 years of success supporting entrepreneurs as the largest and sole independent Venture Capital institutional investor in Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Teralys Capital, Canada's largest and sole independent innovation-focused institutional investor, is proud to announce an additional $475 million in commitments, making it the largest-ever fund of funds awarded under the Government of Canada's Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative (VCCI) in collaboration with the Government of Québec.

Backed by a prestigious network of private investors

In addition to investments from BDC Capital under the VCCI program, and the Government of Québec through its mandated agent Investissement Québec, Teralys is privileged to count on the support of a prestigious network of local and international private investors including: (i) leading institutional investors such as CDPQ, Beneva, Fondaction and Bpifrance; (ii) world-class innovation-focused universities such as Concordia University, Polytechnique Montréal and HEC Montréal; (iii) and several successful Canadian entrepreneurs and family offices.

Supporting tech entrepreneurs to generate outperforming financial performance

Teralys Capital is leading the support to technology funds and companies across all key innovation sectors, including information technology, life sciences as well as clean and industrial innovations. The founding principle remains to propel entrepreneurs to successfully grow their businesses into anchor companies across fields vital to Canada's new economy, such as artificial intelligence and precision medical therapies, generating benefits to all stakeholders and delivering strong financial performance for our investors.

15-Year leadership

This new initiative builds on Teralys' 15-year leadership and efforts in leading the renewal of Canada's venture capital and life sciences sector, launching a new program for emerging managers in Quebec, and building bridges with investors and strategic partners across North America and Europe.

"This year marks our fifteenth anniversary of sustained growth and support to exceptional entrepreneurs", says Jacques Bernier, Managing Partner, Teralys Capital. "We are proud to be the largest and sole independently owned and operated Canadian institutional investor in its class. Since our foundation, our team has been committed to fostering a lasting world-class innovation ecosystem in Canada. As such, we are excited to see Kauffman Fellows holding its global annual Summit for the first time in Montreal this week".

About Teralys Capital

Teralys Capital is a private fund manager financing private venture capital funds investing in information technology, life sciences, and clean or industrial innovations. Our partner funds cover the entire investment spectrum from early-stage start-ups to expansion, growth and technology buy-outs.

With more than $2.5 billion in assets under management across 5 specialized venture capital fund-of-funds, Teralys is the largest innovation-focused investor in Canada.

SOURCE Teralys Capital

For information: Teralys Capital, Eric Legault, Managing Partner, (514) 509-2082, [email protected]