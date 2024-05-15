TERAGO Welcomes ISED's Decision on 24 GHz and 38 GHz Licence Renewals

Decision Provides Certainty and Clarity for Investment with Potential to Repurpose the 24 GHz Band Prior to mmWave Auction

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO), (https://terago.ca/), announced corporate developments today and reiterated confidence in its Fixed Wireless and 5G strategy following the issuance of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's ("ISED") Decision on the Licencing Process For Existing Licencees in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz Bands and Considerations Related to the mmWave Auction ("Decision").

The Decision re-iterated by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry's objectives for the licensing of the relevant licences in the 24 GHz band and 38 GHz band. These include to:

foster investment and the evolution of wireless networks by enabling the development of high-quality 5G networks and technology; and

support sustained competition in the provision of wireless services so that all consumers and businesses benefit from greater choice and competitive prices.

"The Decision provides certainty and clarity on our spectrum licenses, allowing TERAGO to continue to drive innovation and increase investments in its next generation wireless connectivity offerings for Canadian businesses. These next generation offerings foster a growing, competitive and knowledge-based Canadian economy." said TERAGO CEO, Daniel Vucinic. "Spectrum is the lifeblood of any wireless business. As a significant owner of 24 GHz and 38 GHz mmWave spectrum, this decision provides increased visibility on the long-term, ensuring fair usage of our wireless spectrum and driving our ability to invest in a diverse and competitive offering for Canadian business customers." he added.

About the Decision:

Two major parts to this Decision address: (1) Licence Renewals; and (2) Potential for repurposing the 24 GHz band prior to finalizing the mmWave auction framework.

For Licence renewals , existing 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum licensees must demonstrate to ISED's satisfaction that they have met all conditions of Licence indicated in the 2014 Renewal Decision. Also, these licences will be issued annually and will be renewed annually until a new licencing process is established for 24 GHz and a future transition to flexible use can occur for 38 GHz bands.



This is significant as TERAGO will continue to hold all existing licences, ensuring no disruption of services, additional costs, changes, restrictions and spectrum "claw back" until a new framework and mmWave auction occurs. Most of all, it provides additional certainty and clarity to TERAGO's clients, employees, and shareholders.





As such, ISED plans to consult on the potential for repurposing the 24 GHz band prior to deciding on the timing and structure of the proposed mmWave auction. Furthermore, ISED recognizes the 24 GHz licensees' need for certainty regarding the future of their licences in order to continue to provide service and invest in infrastructure.



ISED also recognizes that a future flexible use licensing process would enable the continuation of existing 24 GHz band services and support the growing demand for next-generation wireless services



The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) has standardized 24 GHz band as part of the global band for 5G. ISED continues to work towards that direction since they upgraded 24 GHz to Priority 1 in August 2023 and is consulting on the repurposing of it prior to deciding on the mmWave auction.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed wireless and wireline connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves over 1,900 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO, please visit www.terago.ca .

