TeraGo Advances 5G Fixed Wireless Technical Trials

In addition, TeraGo has completed the following infrastructure updates and investments that will go to support the development of its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network:

Modernizing data centres to support micro-services and automation to reduce network operation complexity;

Addition of dark fibre rings between hubs in different areas as backbone for 5G deployment; and

Upgrades to transit peering connections.

TeraGo looks forward to exceeding 1.5 Gbps speeds in the upcoming year as 10 Gbps core CPE equipment is available, advancing its multi-gigabit network capabilities to clients across Canada.

"In conjunction with advancing testing trials, TeraGo is in advanced discussions with new and existing vendors to build and optimize their product portfolio", said TeraGo COO and CRO Blake Wetzel. "We are also engaged in a number of conversations with partners who are interested in pursuing 5G FWA customer trials with TeraGo. 5G private networks are expected to allow customers to access a high quality, reliable and secure networking solution that helps improve their connectivity capabilities and propel their business forward."

TeraGo Fixed Wireless Assets

TeraGo's fixed wireless spectrum assets include 14 of 20 licenses issued in the 24 GHz band and 25 of 27 licenses issued in the 38 GHz band, covering 2,210 MHz in Canada's six largest cities, approximately 10 million Canadian households or 9.1 billion MHz-Pop's. The Company's national fixed wireless network is supported by a redundant fibre optic backbone with approximately 600 sites across Canada. TeraGo is currently investing to enhance its network to bring the benefits of 5G FWA to businesses including enhanced speed, throughput, low latency, and fibre like reliability.

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the 5G fixed wireless trials being conducted with its various equipment partners, the timing and length of such trials and future customer trials, the future availability of 10 Gbps core CPE equipment, the expected benefits of 5G private networks and TeraGo meeting customer demand to utilize 5G FWA in various different use cases. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in each of the annual MD&A of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, both available on www.sedar.com under the Company's corporate profile. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include the inability to complete successful 5G technical trials with its technology partners, delays in the availability of 10 Gbps core CPE equipment, the impacts and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are prolonged which may further delay customer trials, the results of the trials not being satisfactory to TeraGo or any of its technology partners, regulatory requirements may delay or inhibit the trial, the economic viability of any potential services that may result from the trial, the ability for TeraGo to finance and support any new market opportunities that may present itself, and industry competitors who may have superior technology or are quicker to take advantage of 5G technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed with the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TeraGo does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

