Tenth Anniversary of the Canonization of Saint Brother André - A friend, a brother, a saint

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - This day marks the 10th anniversary of the canonization of Saint Brother André. The news of the canonization was announced in February of 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI in a memorable ceremony. Joy was in the air as members of the religious family of the Holy Cross, the Diocese of Montreal and Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal gathered at Vatican City.

Brother André was beatified, seventy-three years after his death, in May of 1982, by Pope John Paul II. On October the 17th 2020, the builder of Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal became "Saint André Bessette" in the Universal Church; the first Quebec-born man to be elevated to sainthood. This official recognition is the culmination of some 80 years of effort by the Religious Order of the Holy Cross and the Archdiocese of Montreal.

"Saint Brother André was a humble and visionary man, a man of deep faith. He remains an example of tenacity and an inspiration to all believers. The influence of Saint Brother André extends far beyond Montreal. It has touched people across Canada and abroad. The Church has long recognized this as an expression of the contribution that Catholics have made to our country and to its spiritual tradition" says Father Claude Grou, Rector of Saint Joseph's Oratory.

The canonization ceremony (in 2010) took place in Rome, in the presence of more than 1,500 pilgrims and visitors from Quebec. A moving, large-scale celebration was then held on October the 30th of 2010 at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, in the presence of more than 40,000 believers and dignitaries from across the country.

The figure of Saint André Bessette has since become the subject of many works around the world. On every continent, he is an inspiration and a model. Artists honour him in sculpture, in stained glass and on canvas.

In keeping with current public health regulations and in order to ensure the safety of all, Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount-Royal is offering the faithful the opportunity to view a commemorative mass that will be celebrated on Sunday, October the 18th, via the Oratory's Facebook page. (A recording will be available for viewing thereafter).

"In these times of uncertainty, people need more than ever the benevolent support that Saint Brother André, Saint Joseph and the Church provide. A nourished spirituality can give us the strength to get through the obstacles we face" says Father Claude Grou.

For additional information, testimonies and photos, visit: https://www.saint-joseph.org/en/10th-anniversary-of-the-canonization-of-saint-brother-andre.

The complete schedule of our activities is available at https://www.saint-joseph.org/en/.

Follow Saint Joseph's Oratory on facebook.com/osaintjoseph and twitter.com/osjmr

SOURCE Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal

For further information: Céline M. Barbeau, Director, Communications Department, Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal, 514 733-8211 ext. 3151 / 514 233-4799 (mobile), [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.saint-joseph.org/

