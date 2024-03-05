Tentative Agreement Reached with OECTA

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - "We are extremely pleased that today, following many months of negotiations, representatives of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA), the Provincial Government and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) reached a tentative collective agreement. The tentative agreement reflects the commitment of all of the negotiating parties to fairness and the well-being of students and teachers in Catholic schools throughout Ontario," said Patrick Daly, President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association.

Details of the tentative agreement will be shared following ratification. "We are most grateful for the efforts of the OCSTA negotiation team, our Crown partners and the representatives of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association during this complex and lengthy process," said Mr. Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 570,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

For further information: To interview OCSTA President Patrick Daly, please contact: Sharon McMillan, OCSTA Director of Communications, [email protected], 416-460-7937, www.ocsta.on.ca