Tentative agreement reached at Oakville Transit
Mar 02, 2022, 17:50 ET
OAKVILLE, ON, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 1256 members working at Oakville Transit will vote March 3, 2022 on ratification of a new collective agreement.
"It was important to these transit workers to stand up for a better deal than was being offered," said Alice Kelly, President of Unifor Local 1256. "Their solidarity and resolve has resulted in a fair tentative agreement."
Should the agreement be ratified, transit service in the region will resume on Friday, March 4.
Details of the agreement will be released following Thursday's vote.
Local 1256 members at Oakville Transit began legal strike action on February 17, 2022. The union represents 179 transit operators and maintenance staff.
