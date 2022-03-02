Tentative agreement reached at Oakville Transit

Should the agreement be ratified, transit service in the region will resume on Friday, March 4.

Details of the agreement will be released following Thursday's vote.

Local 1256 members at Oakville Transit began legal strike action on February 17, 2022. The union represents 179 transit operators and maintenance staff.

