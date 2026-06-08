Unifor members ratify new contract at Fairmont Empress

VICTORIA, BC, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Wage increases and mental health benefits are key improvements in a collective agreement ratified today by Unifor Local 4276 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

"Hospitality workers are the backbone of the industry. Their work must be respected and recognized in their collective agreements," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We're proud of the Unifor members at the Fairmont Empress who bargained hard for strong improvements."

The four-year contract includes a 17.75% wage increase over the term, an increase in benefits coverage for mental health supports, and stronger paramedical and vision benefits.

"It went right down to the wire, but Local 4276 didn't blink. This tenacity is reflected in their new industry-leading agreement," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

The contract also contains gains in vacation, sick days, and new contract provisions protecting Local 4276 members against abuse on the job from hotel patrons.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).