Tentative agreement reached at Belleville Transit

BELLEVILLE, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The bargaining committee for Unifor Local 1839 signed a tentative agreement with Belleville Transit before the midnight deadline avoiding strike action.

"Front line transit workers in Bellville have reached a fair settlement that respects the hard work and vital services they provide to the community," said Chris Macdonald, Assistant to the Unifor National President. "My congratulations to the bargaining committee for their hard work."

Transit service will continue on April 1, 2022. Details of the agreement will be released following the ratification vote to be scheduled early next week.

Unifor Local 1839 represents 45 transit workers at Belleville Transit. The unit voted unanimously on March 16, 2022 to strike if necessary.

