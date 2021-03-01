TORONTO and MONTREAL, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Calin Rovinescu to a non-executive role as a Senior Advisor.

Mr. Rovinescu retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada on February 15, 2021. During his nearly 12-year tenure at the helm of the airline, he led the transformation of Air Canada into one of the world's leading airlines and a Canadian global champion, expanded its network worldwide and produced record financial results.

In his role with Teneo, Mr. Rovinescu will provide advice and counsel to the firm's Canadian leadership team and will participate in thought leadership initiatives with other Teneo Senior Advisors around the world. In addition, Mr. Rovinescu will support Teneo's philanthropic activities and partnerships.

"We are delighted to welcome Calin Rovinescu to Teneo as a Senior Advisor," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo. "He is a highly respected business leader and his insights and perspective will be of great benefit to our team and clients. We look forward to drawing on his tremendous breadth of experience and knowledge."

Before joining Air Canada, Mr. Rovinescu was a Co-founder and Principal of Genuity Capital Markets, an independent investment bank. Previously, he practiced law for more than 20 years with Stikeman Elliott, one of Canada's leading law firms, where he served as Managing Partner of its Montreal office and a member of its Partnership Board.

"Calin is one of the most respected leaders in corporate Canada. He will be an enormous asset as we continue growing our Canadian business," said James Crossland, Chairman of Teneo Canada. "His record of achievement in business and philanthropy speaks for itself and it is an immense honour that he chose to partner with us in the next phase of his career."

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Teneo's clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, restructuring, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities. The Firm has more than 850 employees located in 20 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please see www.teneo.com.

