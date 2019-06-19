Ten Years of BMO ETFs Closes the Market

Jun 19, 2019

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Live from the Inside ETFs Canada Conference in Montreal, Kevin Gopaul, Global Head of ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management, and Alain Desbiens. Director, BMO ETFS, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market. BMO is celebrating ten years since launching their first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

Ten Years of BMO ETFs Closes the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)
