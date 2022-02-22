On International Women's Day, $110,000 in charitable grants will be presented to inspiring Canadian women who create solutions to meet the needs of their communities and bring to life the brands signature tagline "Because You're Worth It"

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Paris Canada today announced the extraordinary recipients of its annual Women of Worth philanthropic initiative, recognizing the outstanding achievements of non-profit Canadian leaders. This year's ten fearless innovators masterfully devote their time and resources, and give their whole heart, to providing vehicles of support and mentorship, and creating meaningful solutions to critical causes faced by their communities and around the world. From tackling food insecurity to educating and advancing conversations on inequality and inclusion; to providing lifesaving tools for trauma survivors and those battling mental health and addiction, these community heroes make the lives of others better while their passion and the impact of their work, empowers everyone around them.

"Each year, we are humbled by the contributions of each Women of Worth Honouree and their commitment to improving the lives of others, breaking down barriers, and brightening futures," said An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO, L'Oréal Canada. "The sheer amount of love for community these women exude is breathtaking and inspiring. They are beacons of hope and will empower future generations of innovative changemakers. The spirit of these astonishing women leaders perfectly embodies what L'Oréal Paris has always stood for."

The 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Canada Honourees are:

(in alphabetical order)

Ampai Thammachack - Kingston, ON ; Founder, Step Above Stigma: strives to improve the accessibility of mental health care across Canada .

- ; Founder, Step Above Stigma: strives to improve the accessibility of mental health care across . Dr. Daphne Nahmiash - Montréal, QC; President, Handicap Vie Dignité: works to improve the quality of life and ensure the needs of those with severe disabilities, specifically elderly community members, are met and better understood.

- Montréal, QC; President, Handicap Vie Dignité: works to improve the quality of life and ensure the needs of those with severe disabilities, specifically elderly community members, are met and better understood. Gwen Madiba - Ottawa, ON ; Founder and President, Equal Chance: promote the social, economic, cultural and political well-being of black women and communities across Canada through the development of projects, activities and policies that affect change.

; Founder and President, Equal Chance: promote the social, economic, cultural and political well-being of black women and communities across through the development of projects, activities and policies that affect change. Joëlle Kabisoso - Hamilton, ON ; Founder & Executive Director, Sisters in Sync: bridging the gap between lived experiences of black trauma survivors through curated initiatives encouraging education and dialogue around sexual assault and empowering survivors' journey to recovery.

; Founder & Executive Director, Sisters in Sync: bridging the gap between lived experiences of black trauma survivors through curated initiatives encouraging education and dialogue around sexual assault and empowering survivors' journey to recovery. Kathryn Hong - Toronto, ON ; Founder, The Girls SySTEM: works to bridge the gender gap within STEM. Through early experiential learning and first-hand mentorship, Girls SySTEM is helping young women recognize their full potential and retaining female talent throughout the STEM industry.

- ; Founder, The Girls SySTEM: works to bridge the gender gap within STEM. Through early experiential learning and first-hand mentorship, Girls SySTEM is helping young women recognize their full potential and retaining female talent throughout the STEM industry. Linda Gauthier - Montréal, QC; Co-Founder, President and Spokesperson, RAPLIQ: support people with disabilities who are victims of discrimination with the aim of eradicating discrimination against people with disabilities.

- Montréal, QC; Co-Founder, President and Spokesperson, RAPLIQ: support people with disabilities who are victims of discrimination with the aim of eradicating discrimination against people with disabilities. Pam Farrell - Niagara Falls, ON ; Founder and Executive Director, GROW: community-focused model aimed at addressing some of the long-term food challenges low-income residents and persons with disabilities face in the community.

- ; Founder and Executive Director, GROW: community-focused model aimed at addressing some of the long-term food challenges low-income residents and persons with disabilities face in the community. Shandi Strong - Winnipeg, MB ; 2SLGBTQ+ activist and mentor, PRISM, Big Brothers Big Sisters: an innovative mentorship program designed specifically for the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Winnipeg . The first of its kind in Manitoba , the PRISM program matches children and youth with an adult mentor who identifies as 2SLGBTQ+.

- ; 2SLGBTQ+ activist and mentor, PRISM, Big Brothers Big Sisters: an innovative mentorship program designed specifically for the 2SLGBTQ+ community in . The first of its kind in , the PRISM program matches children and youth with an adult mentor who identifies as 2SLGBTQ+. Tara Torchia - Winnipeg, MB ; Owner, Angels Ink Foundation: provide paramedical tattooing services, to help restore confidence and self-assurance for those dealing with lasting effects of medical treatments or trauma, including hair loss and diminishing surgical scars or burns.

- ; Owner, Angels Ink Foundation: provide paramedical tattooing services, to help restore confidence and self-assurance for those dealing with lasting effects of medical treatments or trauma, including hair loss and diminishing surgical scars or burns. Vedanshi Vala - Richmond, BC ; Executive Director, BOLT Safety Society: provides key resources for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence, the BOLT Safety platform provides members with a network of 'Safe Hubs', access to support resources, self defense tutorials and connection to a trained team of Safe Buddies.

On International Women's Day, in recognition of their charitable work, a $10,000 grant will be bestowed to each honouree for their non-profit cause. Presented at an awards gala host by beloved actress, activist, and L'Oréal Paris Spokesperson, Andie MacDowell, an additional $10,000 contribution will be given to this year's National Honouree, for which voting is now open until March 6 at www.lorealparis.ca/en-ca/women-of-worth.

For more information on the Women of Worth program and to learn more about this year's incredible Canadian Honourees and the contributions of alumni, please visit www.lorealparis.ca/en-ca/women-of-worth

