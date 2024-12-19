OTTAWA, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Temu has signed the Canadian Product Safety Pledge, a voluntary initiative led by Health Canada to enhance product safety in online marketplaces.

Launched in September 2023, the Canadian Product Safety Pledge seeks to improve online product safety through preventive and corrective measures. The pledge outlines 14 commitments designed to improve product safety, focusing on:

Detecting and preventing the sale of unsafe products

Cooperating with Health Canada

Raising product safety awareness among sellers

Empowering consumers on product safety issues

Signatories are required to submit annual reports detailing their efforts to meet these commitments.

"Temu's mission is to provide consumers with safe and affordable choices for the products they need," said a Temu spokesperson. "Signing this pledge reinforces our commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring safe, high-quality products are accessible to everyone."

Consumer safety is a top priority at Temu. The platform has implemented robust systems and processes to ensure third-party sellers comply with local requirements. Key elements of Temu's approach include:

Pre-Listing Documentation Checks : Sellers must submit required documents before listing products.

: Sellers must submit required documents before listing products. Ongoing Quality Monitoring : Automated systems and manual reviews continually monitor product safety.

: Automated systems and manual reviews continually monitor product safety. Swift Non-Compliance Actions: Non-compliant listings are promptly removed, with repeat offenders facing strict penalties.

Global Commitment to Consumer Protection

Temu entered the Canadian market in February 2023—its second market after launching in the U.S.—and has quickly become a popular platform for shoppers seeking affordable, high-quality products.

Earlier this year, Temu signed a similar pledge in South Korea, demonstrating its commitment to aligning with local regulations and prioritizing consumer trust worldwide.

About Temu

Launched in September 2022, Temu is a global e-commerce marketplace offering a wide range of affordable, high-quality products across more than 200 categories, including electronics, home goods, and furniture. By connecting consumers directly with manufacturers, Temu seeks to provide exceptional value and democratize consumer access to the global supply chain.

