"We are proud to challenge representation for people with disabilities in the media and are thrilled to have Georges St-Pierre on board with our mission to help elevate and bring greater awareness to these amazing athletes," said Adele Di Paola, Director of Marketing, Tempur Sealy Canada.

Tempur-Pedic Canada has teamed up with Georges St-Pierre to amplify its new "A Tempur For Every BODY" Campaign.

Tempur-Pedic Canada is passionate about creating products that deliver on the promise of a great night's sleep and want to ensure that high-performance Canadian athletes are able to compete at the highest level by offering them restorative sleep.

Georges St-Pierre embodies power in everything he does. He is experiencing body conforming support with Tempur-Pedic® and personally sleeping on the TEMPUR-LuxeBreezeº™ mattress designed to help him fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer so he can wake up feeling powerful.

"Hard work and dedication are paramount to achieving exceptional results in every sport. The only limits that exist are the ones we create for ourselves. Sleep is a vital element for everyone's success. Rest and recovery are key factors that affect performance. Tempur-Pedic sleep offers superior rest and recovery for every BODY," said Georges St-Pierre.

Tempur-Pedic develops products that help consumers rejuvenate and maximize their potential. We believe in head-clearing, body-repairing sleep that is achieved by our proprietary TEMPUR material. This material is hyper-sensitive to temperature adapting to each body's unique needs throughout the night.

About Tempur Sealy

Tempur Sealy Canada is a division of Tempur Sealy International, North America's largest developer and manufacturer of mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. Combining a proud history and groundbreaking innovation, the company holds some of the most highly recognized brands in the industry: Tempur-Pedic®, Cocoon™ by Sealy, Sealy®, and Stearns & Foster®.

Tempur-Pedic®

Founded on innovation, delivering body-conforming support. From a history that includes NASA research and innovation by "Swedish scientists", came the original alternative mattress. Tempur® material uses body-conforming support and comfort to deliver your best night's sleep. For more information visit Tempurpedic.ca

About Georges St-Pierre

Georges St- Pierre, is a Canadian former mixed martial artist, born in Saint-Isidore, Montreal, Quebec and is regarded as one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts' (MMA) history. St-Pierre was a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC), having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. He has founded a charity, GSP Foundation, that aims to reduce bullying and encourage youth participation in sports.

