TelyRx Surpasses 1 Million Prescriptions, Underscoring Growing Demand for Digital Pharmacy

Milestone reflects strong customer response to simpler, more convenient access to essential healthcare

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF), a technology-enabled healthcare and online pharmacy platform focused on expanding access to FDA-approved medications across the United States, today announced it has surpassed one million prescriptions filled nationwide since inception, a major milestone in the company's growth.

TelyRx is a cash-pay pharmacy platform that provides access to more than 450 FDA-approved medications.

The milestone reflects growing consumer demand for healthcare experiences that are easier to navigate, more transparent, and more convenient as patients increasingly seek reliable access to everyday medications. To show appreciation, existing customers are being offered a sitewide discount and referral incentive to encourage others to choose TelyRx for their everyday care.

TelyRx is a cash-pay pharmacy platform that provides access to more than 450 FDA-approved medications. Through a fully integrated online experience, TelyRx helps patients access treatment for more than 60 acute and chronic health conditions, including allergies, asthma, diabetes, sexual health, women's and men's health, and common infections. By connecting patients with licensed healthcare providers and pharmacy services through a single online experience, TelyRx simplifies access to FDA-approved medications for routine care needs.

"Reaching one million prescriptions is a meaningful milestone for TelyRx and an opportunity to thank our customers," said Vanessa Slowey, President and CEO of TelyRx. "Consumers are looking for healthcare that is easier to access, simpler to navigate, and more reliable. The strongest signal for us is not the first prescription, it's that patients come back again and again."

TelyRx continues to see strong repeat engagement across the platform as more consumers incorporate direct-access healthcare into routine medication management. The company exclusively offers FDA-approved medications and does not offer compounded medications or controlled substances, reflecting its continued focus on compliance, clinical integrity, and patient trust.

The company's infrastructure is able to serve more than 97% of the U.S. population, and TelyRx continues expanding its physician network, pharmacy operations, and medication offerings nationwide to meet growing demand for more accessible, consumer-friendly healthcare experiences centered on convenience, consistency, and privacy.

About TelyRx

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 450 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories. The company fulfills prescriptions through its licensed retail pharmacies and offers fast, convenient delivery of medications directly to patients' doors.

For additional information, visit www.telyrx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "could", "might", "will", "would", "should", "intend", "believe", "target", "budget", "plan", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "predicts"; "potential", "projects", "possible", "milestones", "projection" or the negative of any of these words and similar expressions, although these words may not be present in all forward‐looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential growth in consumer demand for our services, consumer preferences and repeat engagement and the company's potential expansion of its physician network, pharmacy operations, and medication offerings nationwide.

Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the management discussion and analysis of the Company dated May 12, 2026 and filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward‐looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward‐looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on several assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the assumptions discussed in this section. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Antonia Graham

TelyRx Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

Havas Red

[email protected]

SOURCE TelyRx Holdings Inc.