TELYRX HOLDINGS INC. TO COMMENCE TRADING ON THE TSX ON APRIL 7

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - TelyRx Holdings Inc. ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), formerly Apolo V Acquisition Corp., is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on April 1, 2026, it has received the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the listing of the subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the TSX. They will commence trading on the TSX at market open on April 7, 2026 under the ticker symbol "TELY". Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting. Concurrent with the commencement of trading on the TSX, the Shares will be voluntarily delisted from, and will no longer trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT TELYRX

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform. Connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 400 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories, the company fulfills prescriptions through licensed retail pharmacies in Florida and Texas, delivering essential medication directly with no friction, no delays, and no barriers.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about the listing of the Shares on the TSX and the timing thereof. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, TelyRx cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and TelyRx does not assume an obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE TelyRx Holdings Inc.

For further information regarding TelyRx: Neil Weber, Telephone: 647.222.0574, E-mail: [email protected]