TelyRx Expands Operations in Clearwater, Fla., Tripling Footprint to Meet Growing Demand for Digital Healthcare

Expansion follows milestone of one million prescriptions filled

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a digital healthcare and online pharmacy platform, today announced a major expansion of its Clearwater headquarters and pharmacy operations, following the milestone of one million prescriptions filled and first-quarter revenue growth of 180% year-over-year. The move more than triples TelyRx's overall footprint to meet growing consumer demand for fast, convenient prescription care.

TelyRx is a cash-pay pharmacy platform that provides access to more than 450 FDA-approved medications.

TelyRx's integrated digital platform connects patients with licensed healthcare providers and pharmacy services through a seamless online experience, simplifying access to FDA-approved medications for routine care needs.

TelyRx is also seeking to hire across its pharmacy, clinical and fulfillment roles in order to maintain its high service levels, rapid turnaround times and order accuracy.

"Filling one million prescriptions is a milestone worth celebrating, but what matters most is how many customers come back for a second, third or tenth order," said Vanessa Slowey, President and Chief Executive Officer of TelyRx. "Their repeat orders tell us that fast, affordable access to everyday medications is exactly what they've been waiting for. This added capacity helps us keep that promise as more people find us."

The larger Clearwater presence will enable TelyRx to scale operations in response to increasing consumer adoption of virtual care solutions.

About TelyRx

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform that connects patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access more than 450 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories. The company fulfills prescriptions through its licensed retail pharmacies and offers fast, convenient delivery directly to patients' doors.

For more information, visit www.telyrx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward‐looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed scaling of facilities and operations, growing customer demand and the expansion of its workforce to maintain high service levels, turnaround times and order accuracy and delivery of a seamless, reliable customer experience. Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, construction plans, regulatory approvals, availability of qualified personnel, and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the management discussion and analysis of the Company dated May 12, 2026, and filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward‐looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward‐looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on several assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the assumptions discussed in this section. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements.

Neil Weber

Investor Relations

(647) 222-0574

[email protected]

Media Contact: Havas Red

[email protected]

SOURCE TelyRx Holdings Inc.