The iPhone 16 lineup is available to pre-order starting on Friday, September 13

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS will offer iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which are built for Apple Intelligence1 with the all-new A18 chip, Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life; iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are powered by the A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life.

"There's no better way to experience the new iPhone 16 lineup than on TELUS' 5G network," said Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at TELUS. "iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro push the limits for performance and innovation like never before, and with Apple Intelligence, the new iPhone 16 lineup delivers a useful and relevant personal intelligence system while protecting user privacy. We're excited to enhance the iPhone experience even further with our award-winning 5G network, and offer customers our Bring-it-Back program and TELUS Easy Payment plan, ensuring Canadians get the best value and exceptional performance they can count on."

TELUS customers can take advantage of the Bring-It-Back™ program and save up to 70 per cent when they trade-in their iPhone 14 Pro in good working condition for the iPhone 16 Pro. With TELUS Easy Payment, customers can get the new iPhone 16 lineup for $0 upfront on a two‑year term. For a limited time only, customers activating iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max on a TELUS 5G+ premium unlimited rate plan can get AppleTV+ for $6.50 per month for 24 months when paired with Stream+. With Stream+, TELUS customers can enjoy their favourite content on their new device on-the-go, anywhere and at any time.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 lineup beginning Friday, September 13, 2024. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit telus.com/iphone16 .

____________________________ 1 Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 16.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come. It will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Additional languages and platforms are coming over the course of the next year. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. In the coming year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more languages, like Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are built for Apple Intelligence, the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy. The iPhone 16 lineup also introduces Camera Control, which brings new ways to capture memories, and later this year, will help users quickly access visual intelligence to learn about objects or places, interact with information, and ask detailed questions to discover more about the world around them. The powerful camera system features a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x Telephoto option, giving users two cameras in one, while a new Ultra Wide camera enables macro photography. The new A18 chip delivers a huge leap in performance and efficiency, enabling the most demanding AAA games, as well as a big boost in battery life. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five bold colors: black, white, pink, teal, and Ultramarine.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, new creative capabilities with innovative pro camera features, stunning graphics for immersive gaming, and more — all powered by the A18 Pro chip. With Apple Intelligence, powerful Apple-built generative models come to iPhone in the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy. Camera Control unlocks new ways to easily interact with the advanced camera system and later this year, will enable a fast, intuitive way to tap into visual intelligence. Featuring a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision, these new pro models achieve the highest resolution and frame-rate combination ever available on iPhone. Additional advancements include a new 48MP Ultra Wide camera for higher-resolution photography, including macro; a 5x Telephoto camera on both Pro models; and studio-quality mics to record more true-to-life audio. The durable titanium design is strong yet lightweight, with larger display sizes, the thinnest borders on any Apple product, and a huge leap in battery life — with iPhone 16 Pro Max offering the best battery life on iPhone ever. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in four stunning finishes: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium.

Powered by the same groundbreaking technology as Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone 16 users are able to connect to the nearest satellite to send and receive texts, emoji, and Tapbacks over iMessage and SMS while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.2 Messages via satellite in iOS 18 are end-to-end encrypted. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models can be activated with an eSIM, a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card. With eSIM, users can quickly activate their cellular plan, store multiple cellular plans on the same device, and stay connected. TELUS supports eSIM Quick Transfer which allows users to transfer their existing plan to their new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation TELUS can digitally assign a user's eSIM directly to their iPhone.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit telus.com/iphone16 . The iPhone 16 lineup will also be available at Koodo and customers can take full advantage of the new iPhone on Koodo's Pick Your Perk plans. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com .

____________________________ 2 Apple's satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 or later. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426. Messages via satellite will be available in the U.S. and Canada in iOS 18. SMS availability will depend on carrier. Carrier fees may apply. Users should check with their carrier for details. Roadside Assistance via satellite is currently available in the U.S. with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance, and is launching in the U.K. with Green Flag this fall. Participating roadside assistance providers may charge for services, and iPhone users who are not members can take advantage of their roadside assistance services on a payper- use basis. Apple's satellite services were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

