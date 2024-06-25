TELUS was also ranked the 2nd most sustainable company in Canada and ranked 21st out of 500 companies, globally, further highlighting its leadership in sustainability and social capitalism

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS proudly announced that it has been recognized by TIME Magazine and Statista in their inaugural list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies, ranking 21st out of 500 global companies overall. Notably, TELUS was ranked the 2nd most sustainable Canadian company and took first place as the most sustainable telecommunications company in Canada. These accolades reflect TELUS' global leadership in corporate citizenship and philanthropy, innovation management and environmental and social reporting for more than two decades.

TIME Magazines' World's Most Sustainable Companies were selected through a rigorous four step process and data analysis that considered over 20 key performance indicators including emissions and energy intensity, disclosure of its sustainability to investors assessed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Score – reflecting TELUS' exceptional "A- leadership" ranking of its operations. Of the more than 5,000 eligible companies globally, only 500 companies were recognized as delivering the most impactful sustainability outcomes and building a more sustainable world.

"Our team's commitment to sustainability is foundational to our leadership in social capitalism. Indeed, earning recognition as the top ranking Canadian communications company in respect of sustainability by TIME Magazine reinforces our dedication to not only eliminating our carbon footprint, but as well, helping proactively improve the health of the planet our children will inherit, while also creating meaningful value for our fellow citizens," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "Thanks to the unparalleled efforts of our team, we have set ambitious environmental and sustainability targets to help ensure the well-being of our societies. I am incredibly grateful to our team for their passionate commitment to improving the social, economic, environmental and health outcomes in the communities where our team members live, work and serve on a global basis."

Driven by its leadership in social capitalism, TELUS has committed to ambitious science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and is on track to become a carbon neutral company by 2030 or sooner. TELUS is continuing to implement sustainable practices across its business including:

Enabling reforestation and nature restoration by planting 12.7 million trees since 2000.

Diverting 15 million devices from landfills and upcycling and recycling four million mobile devices since 2010.

Executing four virtual Power Purchase Agreements in Alberta for wind and solar generated electricity, keeping TELUS on track to source 100% of its electricity requirements from renewable or low-emitting sources by 2025.

Investing in socially-responsible tech start-ups including Flash Forest, a drone reforestation company that is rapidly restoring areas impacted by wildfires and veritree, a nature-based solutions company that provides verified restoration of kelp forests and mangroves to mitigate climate change and enhance biodiversity.

Becoming the first company in Canada to issue a Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB) tying our cost of borrowing directly to our success in achieving sustainability targets. To date, TELUS has issued $3.7 billion CAD and $900 million USD under this framework with a target of reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030.

Becoming the first company in Canada to issue a Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB) tying our cost of borrowing directly to our success in achieving sustainability targets. To date, TELUS has issued $3.7 billion CAD and $900 million USD under this framework with a target of reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030.

Launching TELUS Environmental Solutions, offering a range of tech-enabled nature-based solutions designed to deliver positive social and environmental impacts for customers in the areas that need it most.

Advancing the agriculture and consumer goods sector by leveraging our technology and digital analytics to reduce waste and optimize resource consumption.

Enhancing healthcare sustainability through digital health technologies, reducing paper use, energy consumption and carbon emissions while promoting equitable access to care.

To learn more about TELUS' commitment to social capitalism and sustainability, visit telus.com/sustainability .

