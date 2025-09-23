"I am so very proud of TELUS with the recent marking of 25 million trees planted by our passionate and dedicated team. Moreover, the timing of this achievement is serendipitous, as TELUS is honoured to join Canadians in celebrating National Forest Week 2025, said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "Reaching this remarkable milestone of 25 million trees reinforces TELUS' position as the global sustainability leader for more than a quarter of a century, as reinforced by TIME Magazine recognizing TELUS as the most sustainable telecommunications company in North America. Moreover, this demonstrates our team's unwavering commitment to driving meaningful climate action and preserving the planet for future generations. Looking ahead, we will continue to set the standard for environmental stewardship on a worldwide basis, delivering on our brand promise of making the future friendly, whilst simultaneously creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems across Canada and beyond."

Leading Through Science-Based Climate Action

As a globally recognized sustainability leader, TELUS has established ambitious science-based targets aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, including:

100 per cent renewable or low emitting electricity by the end of 2025

46 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030

Operational carbon neutrality by 2030

Beyond tree planting, TELUS has demonstrated comprehensive environmental stewardship by diverting 15 million devices from landfills since 2005, investing nearly $52.4 million through the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good since 2020, and accelerated reforestation efforts with over eight million trees planted across Canada in 2024 alone, restoring more than 5,300 hectares of natural habitats.

Comprehensive Nature-Based Solutions

Central to these achievements is TELUS Environmental Solutions, which offers comprehensive nature-based climate solutions including strategic tree planting, innovative kelp afforestation, and critical mangrove restoration projects. These initiatives contribute to enhanced biodiversity, accelerated carbon sequestration, and ecosystem restoration while empowering customers and partners to take meaningful steps towards a healthier planet.

