TELUS' higher ranking reflects improvements in digital health, energy efficiency and emissions reduction

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS has been recognized by Corporate Knights in its 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, ranking 21st overall, reflecting its commitment to global sustainability.

"Our team is honoured to earn this recognition from Corporate Knights for the 14th time, making TELUS the most awarded telco on their Global 100 list. Importantly, this ranking underscores our team's commitment to improving the health of the planet our children will inherit, while also delivering solutions that are creating meaningful value for our fellow citizens," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "TELUS is pleased to be nature-accretive, meaning that our actions leave the natural environment healthier and more resilient than before. Rather than simply reducing harm, TELUS actively contributes to the regeneration of ecosystems by restoring forests, increasing biodiversity and strengthening long-term carbon sequestration. In parallel, TELUS enables nature-accretive outcomes through technology by helping customers reduce their environmental footprint via virtual solutions and connectivity, including online customer support, virtual healthcare and digital collaboration. Together, these initiatives ensure that TELUS is not only minimizing its impact on the planet, but is contributing meaningfully to the long-term recovery and growth of natural systems. I am incredibly grateful to our team for their passionate dedication to improving the social, economic, environmental and health outcomes in the communities where our team members live, work and serve on a global basis."

The Corporate Knights ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of nearly 7,000 public companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues and is one of the world's most valued and transparent rules-based sustainability ratings. TELUS' ranking represents a significant leap from 46th in 2025, recognizing its' ongoing commitment to the continued growth of its digital health platforms, smart energy and IoT solutions, Agtech technologies that support emissions reduction, resource efficiency, allocation of meaningful resources to reduce its carbon footprint and delivery of improved social outcomes.

TELUS' impact extends beyond its own operations. The company's newly released Avoided Emissions Report demonstrates that in 2024, TELUS-enabled solutions helped customers avoid more than 1.4 million metric tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions through its network, digital health platforms, precision agriculture, smart energy solutions and other sustainable technologies.

A long-standing commitment to the planet

TELUS has committed to ambitious science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and is continuing to implement sustainable practices across its business including:

Effectively procuring 100% of its electricity requirements from renewable or low-emitting sources, as of the end of 2025.

Enabling reforestation and nature restoration by planting, with its partners, over 25 million trees over the past 25 years. They are expected to absorb approximately 7.5 million metric tonnes of CO₂ once fully matured.

Restoring more than 500 hectares of land in partnership with Piikani First Nation and the Blood Tribe in Alberta, as well as Sapotaweyak Cree Nation in Manitoba since 2024.

Diverting 15 million devices from landfills, including the upcycling and recycling of 4 million mobile devices since 2005.

Advancing sustainable network infrastructure through its copper retirement program, migrating 99 per cent of its eligible internet customers from copper to TELUS PureFibre Internet. TELUS PureFibre uses Canada's most sustainable internet technology -- 85% more energy efficient than traditional networks.

Supporting the circular economy since 2018 through copper reclamation and recycling, enabling a reduction of 9,300 tonnes of GHG emissions -- equal to removing nearly 2,000 cars from roads for a year.

Becoming the first company to issue a Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB) in Canada formally linking TELUS financing to its environmental performance. Since its inaugural offering in 2022, TELUS has issued multiple SLBs totalling $3.7 billion CAD and $900 million USD.

Scaling digital health platforms, smart energy and IoT solutions, and Agtech technologies that deliver measurable environmental and social benefits.

