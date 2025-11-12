TELUS Living is bridging the housing gap with a smart, sustainable, and community-focused development

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS celebrated the official groundbreaking of a new TELUS Living development in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood. Located at 2608 Tolmie Street, the former Point Grey telephone exchange will be transformed by TELUS and its development partner, LPI Management Ltd., into a sustainable, mixed-use building featuring 55 purpose-built rental units and four retail spaces, helping to address the urgent housing needs in the community. The Vancouver-Point Grey development joins two other TELUS Living buildings under construction in Nanaimo and Sechelt, delivering 254 rental homes in early 2026. A further 18 properties are proposed to add more than 3,000 homes across British Columbia over the next six years, with plans to expand the program to Alberta and Quebec.

"We're honoured to break ground on this transformative project as the Vancouver Point Grey community office redevelopment showcases what's possible when all levels of government work together with the private sector to address housing needs," said Manasweeta Bhatia, Vice President, Real Estate and Business Continuity, TELUS. "By repurposing our real estate assets right here in Vancouver, we're making a meaningful difference in the community by turning technological progress into homes where families and individuals can thrive."

Located in the heart of Vancouver's Point Grey, the site is uniquely positioned with proximity to UBC and other key facilities. The development will serve diverse housing needs, from students and young professionals starting out to established residents looking to downsize and remain close to the neighbourhood they love.

Project Highlights:

Six-storey mixed-use building featuring 55 purpose-built rental units and four ground-floor retail spaces

with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units to accommodate students, young professionals, families, and downsizers Smart home technology powered by TELUS' PureFibre network, offering seamless connectivity with smart home devices that enhance security, energy efficiency, and residents' overall living experience

powered by TELUS' PureFibre network, offering seamless connectivity with smart home devices that enhance security, energy efficiency, and residents' overall living experience Climate conscious development promoting high energy efficiency to minimize environmental impact

development promoting high energy efficiency to minimize environmental impact Sustainable transportation based on proximity to transit and bike routes with one level of underground parking and robust cycling infrastructure

based on proximity to transit and bike routes with one level of underground parking and robust cycling infrastructure Community-focused amenities including co-working and study areas, indoor and outdoor social lounges, bike storage with end-of-trip facilities, parcel lockers, and pet-friendly features

This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in TELUS Living's mission to transform existing real estate holdings into purpose-built rentals that bridge the housing gap with smart, sustainable, and community-focused developments. Through its copper-to-fibre network migration, TELUS has unlocked opportunities by repurposing central offices, which are buildings that once housed copper-based equipment and served as the backbone of British Columbia's phone system. For more details on TELUS Living please visit telusliving.com .

