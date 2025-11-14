New feature aims to protect businesses from next-generation security threats before they become mainstream

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS has announced the launch of its Quantum-Safe VPN service, reinforcing the company's position as a cybersecurity leader by offering commercial Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) protection to Canadian businesses. The innovative service aims to address future cyber threats from quantum computing technology, delivering next-generation security solutions today.

"As a leader in cybersecurity innovation, TELUS is taking the critical first step to deliver future-proof services to support our customers' network security against the quantum threat," said Jodi Baxter, Vice-President of 5G & Industry Solutions at TELUS. "We're not waiting for quantum computers to become mainstream, we're enabling quantum-resistant security services today to support our customers in maintaining business continuity and long-term data protection."

Recognizing that quantum computers may eventually be powerful enough to break current encryption methods, posing a significant future threat to data security, TELUS is proactively delivering a solution today that aims to protect customers tomorrow. The new service uses advanced encryption technology integrated with the TELUS Managed Next Generation Firewall service, empowering businesses to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

The global cybersecurity consensus confirms that the transition to a post-quantum world is a matter of 'when,' not 'if'. This new service provides a crucial solution for government agencies and businesses that need to defend against these future threats.

"The quantum threat requires proactive action today, not reactive measures tomorrow," said Carey Frey, Chief Security Officer at TELUS. "By implementing quantum-resistant security measures now, organizations can take steps to protect their sensitive data against today's sophisticated attacks and tomorrow's quantum-powered threats."

TELUS' Quantum-Safe VPN service delivers three key benefits:

Enhanced Customer Security: Provides enhanced customer data protection against future cyber attacks, meeting requirements from global security organizations

Provides enhanced customer data protection against future cyber attacks, meeting requirements from global security organizations Future-Proofed Business Continuity: Provides long-term protection for intellectual property and sensitive data, supporting businesses secure growth

Provides long-term protection for intellectual property and sensitive data, supporting businesses secure growth Simplified Compliance: Helps customers prepare for new cybersecurity regulations and standards

Leveraging Palo Alto Networks technology, TELUS' service uses advanced encryption methods recommended by leading security organizations and offers flexibility to adapt as new security standards emerge. This approach protects sensitive information from being captured today and potentially decoded by future quantum computers. Learn more about TELUS Quantum-Safe VPN service here .

